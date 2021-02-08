SARASOTA — A free virtual performance is online now through Feb. 15.
The acclaimed musical “Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom,” is being presented by the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and Van Wezel Foundation.
The Van Wezel includes a Zoom discussion with Lynda Blackmon Lowery, whose story is portrayed in the play.
That free online discussion is set for 7 p.m, Thursday on Zoom.
“Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom” is the story of Blackmon, who is the youngest person to walk from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama during the Voting Rights March of 1965. She would be jailed nine times before her 15th birthday, according to a news release from the Van Wezel.
The play is “filled with traditional and original Gospel and Freedom songs,” the news release says.
“We are thrilled to bring this powerful piece to the Gulf Coast,” Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s Kelli Maldonado said.
Maldonado is director of Education and Community Engagement.
“This production presents a moving, real life story, depicting the fight for civil rights,” she said. “It is a piece that inspires and encourages conversations. The opportunity to have Lynda Blackmon Lowery herself available to answer questions directly from our audiences is truly remarkable.”
The programs are free through the support of the Van Wezel Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the news release said.
“This meaningful investment in the performing arts will enable the Hall’s Education and Community Engagement department to address socially relevant topics through theater,” it said.
It encouraged families to watch the play together and discuss it among them.
“Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom had my adult and student performance attendees spellbound — the story is riveting and relevant, the acting is passionate and appropriately intense,” said Marjorie Waldo, of Arts Garage. “This is a show everyone one of us should see.”
To register, visit the website VanWezel.org.
For more information about “Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom,” visit its website www.turning15ontheroad.com/.
