SARASOTA — Van Wezel hosts a free streaming of TheaterWorksUSA’s “Charlotte’s Web” from Dec. 7-20.
It is being done in conjuction with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall’s Education & Community Engagement Department.
This performance was supposed to be the last Schooltime Performance of the 2019-20 school year but was cancelled by COVID-19.
“We are so happy to bring this well-loved story to students across the region in a way that is safe and accessible,” Kelli Maldonado, director of education & community engagement, said in a news release. “Arts opportunities such as schooltime performances allow learners to make deeper connections to curriculum through thoughtful conversations and creative exploration. We know this show will provide teachers with a high-quality learning experience during a challenging time.”
The program for schools is available for streaming from Dec. 7-20.
It will also include live Zoom workshops with teaching artists are also available at no charge, if wanted, the news release said.
“Topics include mood/setting, character traits and more,” it said.
Teachers can register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CharlottesWebtix
The 2020-21 Virtual Schooltime Performances and Workshops are available at no cost to schools through the Van Wezel Foundation. For more information, contact Candice.Rodriguez@sarasotaFL.gov.
For more information about the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, visit www.VanWezel.org. For more information about the Van Wezel Foundation, visit http://vwfoundation.org/about-us/.
