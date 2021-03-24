VENICE — The new flower garden on Venice Avenue near the information kiosk holds a special plaque recently dedicated to celebrate Bob Vedder.
VABI Inc., Venice Area Beautification volunteers and friends gathered at the unveiling. Benny Weaver, one of the organizer of the project, informed the group that plans for the plaque began in May.
Bob Vedder, the former publisher of the Venice Gondolier Sun, never let retirement stop him from working.
His dedication to Venice and his leadership on projects continue to leave their mark. His 24/7 work schedule encouraged The Bloom Crew of VABI to do the same.
Their work makes Venice a pretty city often referred to as a happy place.
Volunteers and friends decided to create a plaque and garden where all who pass can know the man who makes things happen in this community. Friends raised funds, wrote the script and John Henshaw created the plaque.
The city of Venice participated and the group was able to keep the project a secret. They succeeded.
A warm home town group welcomed Bob with a round of applause as he approached. The festive event celebrated a man whose thumbprint touched each of them and their work.
