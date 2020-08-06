VNveneziapark121119b

FILE PHOTO Planning for improvements to Venezia Park is about to get underway.

VENICE — Venezia Park, on the island, is getting a new playground this week and an improvement plan later this year.

First, though, surveyors will be collecting data and, more important, public input will be gathered through an online survey and a workshop to be held in the fall.

The park’s neighbors have already weighed in to an extent, telling the City Council last year that they don’t want Australian pines to be removed or for there to be any active uses added to the park.

The playground being installed is a replacement for one that was removed because it had become hazardous.

The Venice Lions Club had proposed the installation of one that would be accessible to all children regardless of their physical condition but pulled back in the face of opposition. The playground will become part of the Challenger Baseball complex off Gulf Coast Boulevard instead.

A city news release about the park, which is part of John Nolen’s original design for Venice, reassures neighbors that only passive uses will be considered for the improvement plan and that no parking will be added.

Potential improvements include ADA accommodations, picnic tables, park benches, a walking trail and landscaping, it states.

Park improvement fees will fund the plan and improvements.

The playground is a separate project. It’s expected to open Aug. 10, weather permitting.

