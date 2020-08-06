VENICE — Venezia Park, on the island, is getting a new playground this week and an improvement plan later this year.
First, though, surveyors will be collecting data and, more important, public input will be gathered through an online survey and a workshop to be held in the fall.
The park’s neighbors have already weighed in to an extent, telling the City Council last year that they don’t want Australian pines to be removed or for there to be any active uses added to the park.
The playground being installed is a replacement for one that was removed because it had become hazardous.
The Venice Lions Club had proposed the installation of one that would be accessible to all children regardless of their physical condition but pulled back in the face of opposition. The playground will become part of the Challenger Baseball complex off Gulf Coast Boulevard instead.
A city news release about the park, which is part of John Nolen’s original design for Venice, reassures neighbors that only passive uses will be considered for the improvement plan and that no parking will be added.
Potential improvements include ADA accommodations, picnic tables, park benches, a walking trail and landscaping, it states.
Park improvement fees will fund the plan and improvements.
The playground is a separate project. It’s expected to open Aug. 10, weather permitting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.