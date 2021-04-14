VENICE — Those wanting to get rid of old drugs but not sure how to do so will have an event to help out Saturday.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, the Venice Police Department has its drive-thru Prescription Drug Takeback for residents “to responsibly dispose of unwanted or expired prescription medications from the safety of their vehicles.”
In a news release, the department noted Venice Police officers will be assisting.
“VPD has partnered with Drug Free Sarasota, Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County, Poison Information Center and First Step of Sarasota, along with the Florida National Guard, to organize this event as a drive-thru for residents’ convenience and safety,” it said.
It’ll take place at the new Public Safety Facility, at 1575 E. Venice Ave. It noted only tablets and capsules will be accepted on Saturday.
“This ongoing program allows the public to return unused prescription medications into a controlled collection system,” it said. “In doing so, the medications are destroyed without being deposited into our landfills or water system, substantially reducing any potential environmental damage and the chance of the meds becoming a health hazard. Safe disposal of these medications also decreases access to addictive drugs for accidental or intentional misuse.”
For more information, call 941-486-2444.
