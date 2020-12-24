VENICE — The city has added a seventh residence to its Historic Register.
The home at 613 W. Venice Ave., built in 1927, is now under an added layer of protection after the City Council approved it to the Local Register of Historic Places.
“This home is considered one of the three residential gems on Venice Avenue built during the time of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers in the mid-1920s,” the city said in a news release.
Its current owners are happy with the distinction.
“We really appreciate Venice’s original 1920s homes, especially the one we are privileged to live in,” Curt Whittaker said.
He owns the home with his wife, Tommye Whittaker.
The home was built in 1927 and first used as winter home for New York singer, manager and music critic Fitzhugh Haensel.
The news release noted Haensel, who began as a singer, found success as a booking agent, eventually becoming president of Community Concerts Corp. and vice president of Columbia Concerts Inc., responsible for concerts throughout America in the first half of the 20th century. Today, those companies are known as Columbia Artists Management Corp., the news release noted.
Haensel kept a staff of four employed year-round there and spent his winters here until he died in 1944.
“His wife Florence was an active socialite in the community including in the Red Cross, Venice Yacht Club and Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club,” the news release said. “She would continue to winter in the home until she passed away in 1966.”
Only a few people have owned the home since 1969, it said.
Anyone who owns a 1920s-era homes has a social media page dedicated for them at www.facebook.com/groups/venicehistorichomes.
Any owner of an older home in Venice who wants to learn about the Local Register of Historic Places, can contact City Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer by calling 941-486-2490 or emailing hklinkhamer@venicegov.com.
“By placing it on the local register, we feel like we are better protecting the building now and in the long term, encouraging future owners to stay focused on ways to keep it livable and a part of the neighborhood,” Curt Whittaker said.
