During the early 2000s, Texas businesswoman Debbie Sardone owned a very successful cleaning company called Buckets & Bows Maid Service.
In 2005, she received a call from a prospective client who explained that she would love to be able to hire her company, but couldn’t afford to do so because she was getting ready to begin treatment for breast cancer. After Sardone got off the phone, she was hit with the realization that women who are undergoing chemotherapy and other cancer treatments could use a little pick-me-up.
That’s when she made a vow that she would never turn away from her business any woman who had cancer.
To date, the non-profit Debbie founded in 2006, Cleaning for a Reason, has been responsible for providing free cleaning services for more than 30,000 women. They’ve accomplished that staggering number with the help of more than 1,200 different maid services throughout the United States and Canada.
In Venice, Royal Maid Service proudly participates in the Cleaning for a Reason program. Christy Hazelwood, who bought the business with her husband in 2010, said that the decision for them to offer their services to the charitable organization was a simple one.
“When we originally bought this business, the gentleman who had it before us had done a few free cleans for them, so we just stayed on with the program,” she said. “Also, I had lost a friend to cancer when she was very young, so this is a cause that is important to me.”
Cleaning for a Reason is open to any woman age 19 and older, battling any type of cancer. If a patient is interested in receiving free cleaning services, they can go to the nonprofit’s website to fill out an application. Based on the patient’s geographic location, they will then be matched with a nearby cleaning service that participates in the program.
After they are matched with the local company, the patient is then eligible to receive a total of two free house cleanings. Hazelwood said the process is made as simple as possible for the client/patient.
“Cleaning for a Reason sends us the patient’s information, after they fill out the application on the website,” she said. “We then contact the patient to set up a time that’s convenient for them.”
Every maid service that participates in the program does so on a volunteer basis, so they receive no compensation. On the Cleaning for a Reason website, they state that since the organization’s founding in 2006, the value of the in-kind services their partner cleaning companies have provided is more than $10 million.
Christy said she estimates that in the nine years she and Garyl have owned Royal Maid Service, they have cleaned at least a couple of dozen houses for cancer patients registered in the program.
Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, the couple owned a plumbing business before they moved to Venice in 2008. Hazelwood says the primary reason they wanted to keep volunteering for Cleaning for a Reason is because it directly benefitted people in their new hometown.
“We feel that we were blessed with being able to set up here in Venice. It’s an amazing community,” she said. “We also feel that you do what you can for people, and what we do is clean.”
For more information about Royal Maid Service, visit the website at VeniceRoyalMaids.com or call 941-486-1624. To apply for services through the Cleaning for a Reason program, visit the website at CleaningForAReason.org.
