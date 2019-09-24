VENICE — Venice Council Member Jeanette Gates couldn't let the moment pass without recognition.
A hotel lease on Venice Municipal Airport grounds was unanimously approved Tuesday under the consent agenda minutes earlier.
It was years in the making.
But it was more than that.
Three of the council members — Mayor John Holic, Bob Daniels and Jeanette Gates — swept into office nine years ago after the "airport wars" sparked by residents unhappy with airport noise and irritated with previous councils efforts to reduce its operations that resulted in lawsuits and years of neglect.
"This is a really big deal and we're kind of blowing over it," Gates said.
She called the idea of a new hotel on airport grounds and the money it would generate for the airport "phenomenal."
The old Circus Arena, the site of the new hotel, became a liability when it had been abandoned for more than a decade and became dilapidated. The city discovered homeless people were living inside the arena, which had gaping holes in the roof.
"It's because of what happened when we came into office," Daniels said. "The old (Circus) building had asbestos, and people sleeping in it, and it was about to collapse. That became a major cultural issue."
Daniels said the lease will become a much-needed source of revenue for the airport, replacing a significant chunk of change lost when the city received the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval to buy out the FAA's oversight of some land leased to Venice Pier Group, owner of Sharky’s and Fins.
"This is going to really clean up that Circus Arena area," Daniels said. "It's been a long, long journey for the people on this board for nine years. And a lot of emotions."
"We need the revenue and the proposed development," added Council Member Charles Newsom.
It took years of negotiating with the Federal Aviation Administration to receive such an approval.
A number of attempts to build a hotel on that 12-acre parcel previously failed, and there was little talk about a new hotel plan until Airport Manager Mark Cervasio announced the FAA had signed off on a draft lease agreement that had been quietly negotiated and announced in August.
Now that both parties have signed off on the lease, construction can begin if Kent Jacoby, a Michigan developer with relatives in Venice, and investors decided to move forward.
Plans for the property include a 130-room hotel, medical offices and possibly an urgent care clinic, and a restaurant with outdoor seating, according to Cervasio.
The project would be called Ringling Park.
For more than 50 years, the property was the site of the winter home of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Jacoby originally submitted one of two lease proposals for the property in 2017, which included a full time residential component, but the city elected to try to reach an agreement with Venice Realty Group LLC, led by the principals in the Suncoast Air Center at the airport, instead.
Negotiations went on for about a year before VRG pulled out last summer.
Jacoby's newly approved lease does not include a residential component. Officially, the new leasee is Horizon 880 LLC, consisting of JCRE Development LLC, Kent Jacoby, James Eppink, Michael J. Furnari and Robert Rogers, manager for Horizon 880.
The lease is based on a "fair market" appraised value for the property of $3.9 million with a base rent of $312,000 a year. The rate would initially be lower while the developer finds sub-tenants. It will include adjustments for inflation every five years with reappraisals, and renegotiations, after 30 and 60 years.
Rent payments would go into the Airport Enterprise Fund. Currently, the only revenue the property is generating is from Tito Gaona’s Trapeze Academy, which will be relocated closer to the entrance of the Airport Festival Grounds.
- Senior Writer Bob Mudge contributed to this story.
