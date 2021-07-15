Citizenship classes are slated
VENICE — Those interested in becoming U.S. citizens have a new chance.
Literacy Volunteers will offer five weekly Zoom sessions that will also include YouTube videos available at https://bit.ly/3yIh56w.
The YouTube channel focuses on the 100 civics questions along with the interview that is a part of the U.S. citizen test.
The classes run from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays from July 24 to Aug. 21.
To register, or for more information, call Peter at 941-861-1352 or Karen at 941-661-7330.
Free online tutoringSARASOTA — The Sarasota County Library system is offering free live online tutoring for students entering kindergarten through 12th grade.
Enter bit.ly/3xkmwYW into a web browser and select a grade and subject and get help within minutes.
Moving screening SaturdayVENICE — The Long Walk Home is hosting a screening of Back to China Beach, a film by Mike Cotton.
The screening, with a suggested donation of $15, is at American Legion Post 159 at 1770 E. Venice Ave., Venice.
“The film goes over what Vietnam veterans experienced while overseas with real footage from the Vietnam war,” it said. “Specifically it covers soldiers’ time at China Beach while on R&R and the impact it had on those that were there.”
For more information, visit www.thelongwalkhome.org.
Port Charlotte Beach meetingPORT CHARLOTTE — There will be a planning meeting to gather public input on the design and construction of a new recreation building at the Port Charlotte Beach Park.
The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 22 in the current recreation center 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
The meeting will be streamed live via the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Facebook page for those unable to attend in person.
For information, email Lacey Solomon at Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or call 941-613-3238.
Warm Mineral Springs for freeWARM MINERAL SPRINGS — The city of North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 on a first-come, first-served basis.
The springs and the building complex are on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission, including a driver’s license or an FPL bill, water bill, tax bill or deed.
Spa services are not included in the free admission.
For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSprings Park or call 941-426-1692.
Art exhibit at Wellen ParkWELLEN PARK — North Port Art Center and Wellen Park will host a reception for Kathleen Hartman and Pauline Sticker at 6 p.m. July 30 at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12275 Mercado Drive, Wellen Park.
Hartman’s art features her watercolors and pastel paintings and Sticker’s medium is fused glasses.
The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 25. The reception and exhibit is open to the public.
For more information, call 941-413-6460.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.