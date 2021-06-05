City continues vaccinations
VENICE — The public will have four more opportunities to get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination next week, courtesy of Venice, the Florida Division of Emergency Management through the Region 6 All Hazards Incident Management Team and the Florida Department of Health.
The one-shot vaccination will be available:
• noon-6 p.m., June 7, at Venice City Hall in Community Hall
• noon-6 p.m. June 8, at Venice City Hall in Community Hall
• noon-6 p.m. June 9, at Venice City Hall in Community Hall
• noon-6 p.m. June 10, at Venice City Hall in Council Chambers
Shots are available on a walk-in basis, no appointment needed. A valid ID is required. People receiving a shot should be prepared to wait 15-30 minutes after getting the vaccine for observation.
Museum, archives to close for renovationsVENICE —Both the Venice Museum, 351 S. Nassau St., and the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center, 224 W. Milan Ave., are closing for renovations starting Monday.
Contractors will be replacing the flooring in both the front lobby and volunteer office at the Triangle Inn, where the Museum is housed. These floors are either original to when the building was moved to its current location in 1991 or have had major wear and tear over the years.
The CLARC will be closed for an extended period of time as contractors expand the facility and replace the roof. In addition, they will be adding tie-downs to secure the roof from high winds.
The public can still reach Historical Resources staff by phone or email, and part of the collection is accessible online for viewing and research at VeniceFl.pastperfectonline.com.
Fire hydrants set for testing, repairsVENICE — The city has hired Hydromax USA to perform fire hydrant maintenance and testing.
All fire hydrants within the city’s system will be flushed, flow tested, inspected and given routine maintenance.
Residents should expect to see employees of Hydromax USA, identifiable by company logos on their vehicles and their uniforms, operating the fire hydrants.
Utilities customers may briefly experience reduced water pressure while flushing is occurring. Some may also experience temporary discoloration of their water after work is performed in their area due to silt that has become suspended in the water. It does not affect the safety of the water.
Customers who experience water discoloration may clear their pipes by running water from their outside spigots for three to five minutes, then running indoor faucets.
The work will be completed by Nov. 1.
For more information, call the Venice Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
Paw Park to get new trailVENICE — Work to replace the walking trail at the Brohard Paw Park, 1850 South Harbor Drive, begins Wednesday.
The old asphalt path will be removed and replaced with a new concrete walking path. This new walking path will meet all ADA slope requirements and will be a much cooler surface for dogs to walk on.
The park will be closed to the public for the project and will reopen around July 2.
First responders targeted in blood drive
VENICE — OneBlood holds a blood drive Wednesday, June 9, at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The drive is focused on honoring and supporting first responders, who are encouraged to come out and donate the gift of life aboard the Big Red Bus. City employees and the general public are invited as well.
COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives, though donors are asked to wear a mask and maintain socially distancing.
Each donor will receive a OneBlood first responders T-shirt and $10 eGift Card, along with a wellness checkup and a snack. All successful donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.
Appointments are strongly encouraged. Visit: Donor.OneBlood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1037717 or OneBlood.org/donate-now/ and use sponsor code 9354.
