SCAT to collect fees again
SARASOTA — Sarasota County Area Transit will start collecting fares again starting July 6. Fares had been suspended as part of the response to COVID-19.
The cost for a regular one-way bus service is $1.25; adults 65 or older; Medicare patients or those with disabilities have fares of 60 cents; those 80 and older are free; children 5 and younger are free per passenger — additional children are 60 cents.
SCAT Plus fares is $2.50 for a one-way trip for eligible people; reservations are required for the curb-to-curb service. For information about eligibility, call 941-861-1042.
The new OnDemand picks customers up within 30 minutes of a request and drives them to destinations within specified zones, the county stated in its news release. It runs 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, costing $1.25. Reservations are required through the OnDemand at Sarasota County app, online, or by calling 941-300-1553.
Burn ban lifted in county, citySARASOTA — Sarasota County and Venice have lifted recreational burn bans, as has North Port.
Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier made the announcement Thursday. The cities made their change known Friday.
The burn ban began May 27 due to dry conditions.
“Seasonal rain patterns have begun and officials are seeing a reduction in the wildfire threat throughout Sarasota County,” the county said in a news release. “Residents are reminded to always be safe when dealing with fire and to always follow local open burning ordinance rules and regulations.”
YMCA offers swim lessonsVENICE — The YMCA is offering small group swimming lessons, it said.
It is also going to have group water polo lessons this summer.
Swimming lesson sessions start June 28 and Aug. 2. Classes are Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday or Saturday for four weeks, it said in a news release.
The next water polo lessons start July 12. For ages, 8-11 years, 12-14 years, and 15-17 years are Monday/Wednesday nights with adult classes on Tuesday/Thursday nights, it said.
Lesson fees range from $45 to $60 but financial assistance may be available.
For more information, call 941-492-9622.
Protest set for Punta GordaPUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda officials say they won’t back down on the new sign code limiting obscene language in public.
The city began reworking its sign code in January 2020 due to an abundance of Realtor signs. During the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, more issues came to light with residential flags and signs, the amount of them, and the language featured deemed offensive.
City officials said complaints are mainly coming from outside the community.
Since the code took effect June 2, Punta Gorda Police Department has issued eight citations.
Protests are planned, including at 1:30 p.m. Saturday downtown. Organizers said expect 400 to 500 people to attend.
