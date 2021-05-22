Econ guru backtracks retirement
NORTH PORT — Mel Thomas will delay retirement.
North Port’s economic guru this month had announced leaving the city, retiring after a successful and lengthy career in community planning that included a role with the U.S. Olympic Games.
She has been North Port’s Economic Development Division manager since January 2019.
Her retirement was to be effective May 28. But Thomas has put those plans on indefinite hold, she said Monday.
“Any amount of time we have with Mel, that’s good news,” North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
Punta Gorda to fight indecent language?PUNTA GORDA — A proposed Punta Gorda rule would restrict indecent or obscene language on residential signs and flags — and even a person’s clothes if worn in public places.
“We get complaints about people putting up — whether it’s a flag or sign or (wearing) apparel, whatever — that has the ‘F word’ on it,” City Council Member Nancy Prafke said. “Then the complaint we get is, ‘We don’t want our grandchildren (or children) seeing this.’”
During the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, issues came to light with flags and signs, and even the language some featured that could be deemed as offensive.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council approved the first of two readings of the city’s new “Sign Standards” code that would try to control some of these issues.
With the new code, however, the city plans to restrict offensive language, defining it as “fighting words,” “indecent speech” or “obscene.”
Meals on Wheels needs driversENGLEWOOD — “Desperate” is how Meals on Wheels organizers describe their need for help.
“With restrictions easing, full-time drivers are heading out of town for a month or more to see family,” volunteer Terri Lawson said.
They need someone to ride with a driver on Wednesdays starting in June, and volunteers to help prepare and pack meals in the kitchen.
Drivers are needed from about 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Meals on Wheels volunteers prepare and deliver meals to about 170 residents Monday through Saturday. Crews work from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the kitchen at 400 Loma Linda, Englewood,
Volunteers don’t have to work every day.
For more information or to volunteer, call 941-474-4445.
