Michael Flynn moves into area
ENGLEWOOD — Boca Royale Golf & Country club has new celebrity residents.
Michael Flynn was the national security adviser to President Donald Trump for a short period of time.
Flynn and his wife, Lori, bought an upscale home in Englewood on April 9, according to public documents filed at the Sarasota County Clerk of Court.
Flynn, 62, was pardoned by Trump in November.
Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in an investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. Then Flynn reversed himself before the Justice Department dismissed his case.
“I’m not talking to reporters right now,” his wife, Lori, said when reached by phone Wednesday.
Ukrainian presentation SaturdaySOUTH VENICE — The United Ukrainian American Organizations of North Port will conduct an outdoor presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park.
The event, organized by Dr. Vira Bodnaruk, a long-time member of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, will highlight the many contributions of the community’s Ukrainians, their organizations and events during the area’s centennial.
The event requires registration in order to comply with all health protocols and provide social distancing.
Those interested in registering for the free event should contact Mary Louise Fischer at the Library, at mfischer@scgov.net or 941-861-1272.
North Port closer to new city managerNORTH PORT — North Port is closer to a replacement for Pete Lear, the former city manager.
A Texas headhunting firm had interviewed city commissioners and other leadership and was preparing a recruitment brochure. City commissioners review and tweak that document on April 27.
That information will be used in a search to replace Lear, who left in November. He was accused of misconduct with a female subordinate and left voluntarily with severance pay.
The city’s assistant city manager, Jason Yarborough, was named interim until a replacement is picked. The job pays about $160,000. Yarborough had shown interest in pursuing the job.
“I’m here to serve the (city) commission and the community, whether interim or permanent (city manager),” he had said earlier.
Murdock Village parcel on tableWEST PORT — Charlotte County received a $10 million offer on its last big swath of undeveloped Murdock Village.
Kolter Land Partners in March offered to buy the 185 acres of county-owned land as an expansion of its adjacent work at West Port between U.S. 41 and S.R. 776. County commissioners, however, are not set to act on this until May 11, when they may schedule a 30-day notice of sale to solicit competing offers.
Kolter’s plan is for this new parcel is to build about 1,000 residential units including single-family homes, town homes and apartments.
In the existing West Port site, Kolter and five other builders who bought up some of the subdivisions have stated plans for 1,477 single-family homes plus 583 apartments and townhomes.
Since the Murdock Village project was undertaken, laws have been passed preventing governments from taking property by eminent domain solely for commercial development.
