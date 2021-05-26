Two horses killed, rider critically injured
ARCADIA — Two horses died Saturday in separate crashes on U.S. 17 in DeSoto County, according to Florida Highway Patrol representatives.
A horse with a rider was attempting to cross U.S. 17 and was struck by a vehicle.
The horse was pronounced dead at the scene and the rider was transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton in critical condition.
The driver of the car that hit the horse was arrested for driving without a license.
A second horse, without a rider, was then struck and killed by another vehicle on U.S. 17.
The second crash is being investigated by the DeSoto County Sheriffs Office.
Swiftmud elects officers for 2021-22The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board voted Tuesday to elect officers for the 2021-2022 term.
The Governing Board sets policy for the district, commonly known as Swiftmud, whose mission is to protect water resources, minimize flood risks, and ensure the public’s water needs are met, according to a release.
The officers for the upcoming term: Kelly Rice was re-elected chair; Joel Schleicher was re-elected vice chair; Rebecca Smith was re-elected secretary and Ed Armstrong was elected treasurer.
The officers will assume their positions for the 2021-2022 term 24 hours before the June Governing Board meeting.
Inline hockey rink to be repaired in EnglewoodMURDOCK — It’s a good day for those who love recreational inline hockey.
Charlotte County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to repair the hockey rink at Englewood’s Tringali Recreation Center.
In 2019, the county closed the 15-year-old hockey rink. The rink needed surface repairs, but repeated efforts failed.
The rink remained closed for two years, but recent engineering reviews showed the damage wasn’t as bad as county officials originally thought, and its concrete base is intact.
Depending upon the county’s procurement procedures and other factors, the county could hire contractor and start work in the next 30 days to three months, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.