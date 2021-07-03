$15K fines for code violations?
MURDOCK — There’s a new fine for the worst code or land-use violations in Charlotte County.
Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt enhanced fines for violations to the county’s health and safety codes that are particularly egregious. For code violations officials find irreparable or irreversible in nature, the fines begin at $1,000 per day for the first offense, $2,000 per day for the second offense, and up to $15,000 per violation.
Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said staff would not be using the fine often. He could think of only one in the past 10 years.
He said a hypothetical example for such a fine could be a property owner filling in wetlands without permission.
“They are very few and far between, but they do happen,” he said.
Fineberg receives Eugene Berry AwardPUNTA GORDA — Assistant State Attorney Dan Feinberg, prosecutor of high-profile murder cases in Charlotte County, has received a prestigious award from his peers.
Feinberg serves as senior Homicide Division prosecutor and the chief prosecutor in the Cold Case Homicide Unit for the 20th Judicial Circuit.
Feinberg recently received the Eugene Berry Award, presented annually to an assistant state attorney for outstanding prosecutorial service by the Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association.
The award is named for Assistant State Attorney Eugene Berry, who was murdered at his Charlotte County home on Jan. 16, 1982 by the wife of a man Berry prosecuted on drug charges.
City takes over some county parksNORTH PORT — Sarasota County turns several parks and athletic fields over to North Port, ending a long-term deal to manage those city resources.
That means the maintenance and upkeep of the parks is now the city’s responsibility.
Sarasota County workers did their final round of patching turf, mowing and mending to present the fields, buildings and parks in top condition. North Port has hired groundskeepers and reservation crews, and purchased $700,000 in maintenance equipment.
“The team is trained and we’re all excited,” said Tricia Wisner, North Port’s assistant parks and recreation director said.
Singalong set for Freedom FestNORTH PORT — The Freedom Festival is back in full force this year but one new event is planned before the fireworks begin: a community singalong.
The singalong, led by the North Port High School choir, will begin prior to the fireworks show, which starts at 9 p.m., weather permitting.
North Port Commissioner Alice White spearheaded the event.
White said she was shocked when she learned recently how many people do not know the words to “America the Beautiful” or “You’re a Grand Old Flag.” As a teacher, she made sure her students learned a patriotic song every month.
The words to the five songs can be found on the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page. Attendees are encouraged to download the file and save it on their phones.
