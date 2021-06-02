‘Parade of Champions’ is Wednesday
VENICE — A “Parade of Champions” honoring Venice High School’s Girls Soccer Class 6A State Champions will be held Wednesday.
The event will feature players, coaches and cheerleaders; the VHS ROTC Color Guard; “Old Betsy,” the city’s 1926 LaFrance fire engine; police and fire rescue vehicles; and classic cars.
The parade begins at 3 p.m. from the school’s bus loop. It will travel west on Milan Avenue across U.S. 41; turn right on South Nokomis Avenue to West Venice Avenue; turn right on Nassau Street; and end at the Centennial Park west entrance.
Lifesaving tool missing from North PortNORTH PORT — Lost or stolen, North Port is missing an expensive lifesaving tool.
Workers with the city’s Fire Rescue Department on a routine inspection reported Tuesday a hydraulic cutting tool had vanished.
“We believe it was in the West Villages-Wellen Park area of North Port at the time.” It is called a Genesis Rescue Systems Cutter disappeared, he said.
The battery-operated cutter, which is hefty and has a “jaws of life” pincer, extracts those trapped in cars and other tight spots, Taylor said.
“It helps save lives,” Taylor added.
If you find or have tips to the device’s whereabouts, return it to the closest fire station or contact North Port Fire Rescue Fire at 941-240-8150.
Road being rebuilt after five yearsENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County is getting ready to fix a road that began deteriorating shortly after it was built five years ago.
The county anticipates it will cost $1.9 million to repave Winchester South Boulevard between State Road 776 and Placida Road in Englewood. It will pay for it out of the county’s bridge and road program maintenance funding.
The county has not scheduled the start of the project.
Problems began popping up on the road four years after it was completed and open to traffic in June 2015. Drivers complained in 2019 that the asphalt appeared to be melting and separating from the road base, leaving a rough surface pitted with large holes and tire-jarring bumps.
