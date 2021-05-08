Abandoned van

loaded with fuelPLACIDA — A Placida boat ramp became a crime scene early Friday when an abandoned Ford van parked near the Boca Grande Causeway was found loaded down with about 20 containers filled with gasoline, according to investigators.

It added up to about 300 gallons of fuel

“We ask that community members in the area of Placida and the Barrier Islands report any suspicious activity, boats, or people,” authorities said Friday.

New facility set for trainingPUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County representatives broke ground Tuesday on a new airport rescue and firefighting facility at the county’s Public Safety Complex on Airport Road in Punta Gorda.

The facility, which is expected to be completed in the fall, will feature a fake, full-sized fuselage — the main body section of an aircraft, along with other amenities.


Currently, there is only one other facility of its kind for firefighters in the state, in Jacksonville. Charlotte County firefighters have had to commute there once a year for training.

North Port econ leader retiring NORTH PORT — North Port’s economic guru is retiring after a career in community planning, business and higher education that included a role in the 1996 U.S. Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Pamela “Mel” Thomas had been North Port’s Economic Development Division manager since January 2019.

Thomas, 68, brought connections, ideas and experience to the job, Mayor Jill Luke said.

“Mel has made more of an impact than anybody else who walked through those doors,” Luke said. “She put us on the map.”

Staff reports

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments