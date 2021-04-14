Waterfest receives support again
MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners have faith in the Englewood Beach Waterfest.
As part of its consent agenda Tuesday, commissioners approved $50,000 of in-kind services that will offset the costs for Charlotte County permitting and other services.
After a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit Waterfest organizers plan to bring back Offshore Powerboat Association’s world championship competitions to Englewood Beach.
Festivities are set from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21.
The event itself is expected to attract thousands of fans and spectators to watch the high-speed boat races off Manasota Key. But Waterfest also includes community events, food and drink.
For more information, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
ParkRx Day set for SaturdayNORTH PORT — If you want to experience the healing power of the outdoors, take a stroll over to the Garden of the Five Senses Park on Saturday, April 17.
National ParkRx Day is being celebrated from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the park. Join the group and enjoy a free yoga workout session at the park, at 4299 Pan American Blvd. in North Port.
The event is free for ages 12 and up. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat or towel and water.
“We’ve hosted this event since 2017, although we had to cancel last year due to the pandemic,” said Laura Ansel, marketing and outreach coordinator for the City of North Port. “It is part of National Park Week (a celebration of the National Park Service) that celebrates finding wellness in nature.”
National Park Week, runs from April 17 through April 25.
For more information, call 941-429-7275.
Hibiscus FestivalPUNTA GORDA — The 16th annual Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held from April 30-May 2 in Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade.
The festival is open 6 p.m.-10 p.m. April 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 1, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 2.
There will be vendors with crafts, plants and food, as well as live music. For more information, visit thehibiscusfestival.com.
