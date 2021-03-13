SCF-Venice tours set for Monday
WELLEN PARK — State College of Florida hosts its “Spring Forward” campus tours three times on Monday at SCF-Venice. The tours take place at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday at SCF Venice, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, in Wellen Park.
The college will also have a tour of its SCF Bradenton.
“RSVPs are required and can be completed online at SCF.edu/SpringForward. All attendees will be entered to win a $50 gift card to the SCF Store,” it said in a news release.
It said high schoolers can receive information about SCF.
“Topics covered will include the admissions process, financial aid options and student life,” it said. “These events are opportunities to learn about the benefits of small class sizes, attentive professors and affordable tuition and fees, as well as the flexibility SCF offers with online, evening and weekend classes.”
For more information, visit SCF.edu/SpringForward, call 941-752-5050 or text 941-304-5443.
South Venice Beach Endowment Trust meets Wednesday
SOUTH VENICE — The South Venice Beach Endowment Trust meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at the South Venice Community Center, 720 Alligator Drive.
“The Beach Preservation Committee has succeeded in its efforts to have the South Venice Beach designated as a ‘critically eroded shoreline’ by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection,” it said.
Attend to learn more about beach preservation and the next steps.
For more information, contact karen@southvenicebeach.org.
New effort to help homes go solar set
SARASOTA — Solar United Neighbors said Thursday it is launching the “Manasota Solar Co-op to help residents go solar” in Manatee and Sarasota counties, it said in a news release.
“The co-op will enable homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power,” said Julia Herbst, Gulf Coast co-op coordinator for SUN. “Together, we’re building a movement to transform our electricity system into one that is cleaner, fairer, and shares its benefits more broadly.”
The news release said the co-op is free to join.
“Florida Veterans for Common Sense believes reducing our carbon footprint with clean energy makes our economy more vibrant and prosperous,” said Gene Jones, founder and president of Florida Veterans for Common Sense. “Installing home solar is a great way to start ... Plus, the savings from rooftop solar on families’ electric bills means energy security for Americans. Why should anyone pay more for electricity than they need to?”
SUN will host free information sessions at the co-op web page: www.solarunitedneighbors.org/manasota set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16; 6 p.m. April 7 and noon May 13.
