Rare turtle nests on Manasota Key
ENGLEWOOD — It’s always an exciting day when a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nests on local beaches.
“We have our first confirmed Kemps ridley nest on Manasota Key,” said Zoe Bass, of Coastal Wildlife Club, the group of sea turtle nesting volunteer monitors.
“A beachcomber contacted us about a sea turtle nesting (Monday) afternoon,” Bass said. CWC volunteers Carol and Jeff Rice and Karen and Isabelle Gilbert investigated.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission describes Kemp’s ridley sea turtles as endangered and “critically imperiled.” Kemp’s ridley grow to an average length of 2 to 2.5 feet and with adults weighing between 85 and 100 pounds.
Unlike loggerhead sea turtles, which generally nest at night, the Kemp’s ridley nest in daylight.
Blood drive is todayVENICE — OneBlood returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 5 outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
Blood donations can happen once every 56 days.
“Donating blood is safe,” it said. “COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. Donors are asked to wear a mask and will be socially distanced aboard the bus.”
IDs are required and appointments are encouraged to adhere to social distancing.
To make an appointment, visit: https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1078812.
Pop-up clinic this weekendNORTH PORT — The city of North Port will host a COVID-19 a walk-in vaccination site on Saturday.
Health care workers will administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
There is no appointment necessary to get vaccinated. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way.
No appointment is required. Adults must bring a photo ID. Minors aged 16-18 must be accompanied by a parent.
Second shots will be Saturday, May 29.
For more information, visit www.SarasotaHealth.org.
Coping with COVID
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs.
A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis.
The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues.
For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
