Citizenship classes are slated
VENICE — Those interested in becoming U.S. citizens have a new chance.
Literacy Volunteers will offer five weekly Zoom sessions that will also include YouTube videos available at www.youtube.com/channel/UCWXSf7lPbq5ck4S36yZLbyw.
The YouTube channel focuses on the 100 civics questions along with the interview that is a part of the U.S. citizen test.
The classes run from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays July 24-Aug. 21.
To register, or for more information, call Peter at 941-861-1352 or Karen at 941-661-7330.
North Port helps celebrate countyNORTH PORT — In celebrating Sarasota County’s 100 years, North Port produced a short video honoring the city’s contributions.
The city used stockpiled videos, drones and its photo archive to achieve a 13-minute film.
The idea was depicting North Port as an important piece of the puzzle, though the city had last year celebrated its own 60-year anniversary, said Josh Taylor, the city’s communications manager who led the production work.
The film traces North Port’s genesis as North Port Charlotte, a General Development Corp. community, to becoming Sarasota County’s fastest growing and largest town. North Port has some 77,000 residents and adds 5,000-6,000 people each year, according to estimates.
“Happy 100th birthday, Sarasota County,” North Port Commissioner Debbie McDowell posted on the city’s social media page. “Great video.”
Fertilizer ban still in effectVENICE — Southwest Florida officials remind the public that fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be used on residential or commercial turf or landscape plants between June 1 and Sept. 30.
During the summer rainy season, unnecessary fertilizing and improper fertilizer application can result in runoff that sends nutrients into waterways where they feed harmful aquatic algae.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/fertilizertips.
PicklePlex gets three-year dealPUNTA GORDA — The PicklePlex of Punta Gorda has scored a three-year deal with the Association of Pickleball Professionals to hold tournaments at the facility.
The APP is an officially sanctioned tournament organization with the USA Pickleball Association, the national governing body for pickleball in the United States.
“We are very pleased that APP wants to come back,” said PicklePlex board member Gloria Reilly. “Their revenue stream will definitely help us because we will have them with us for three years. We know we will be having that large tournament.”
In January, Pickleplex hosted the APP Punta Gorda Open at their sports complex on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, in Punta Gorda
Pickleball, a hybrid of badminton, table tennis and tennis, has steadily become one of the most popular recreational sports in Southwest Florida.
For more information, visit PicklePlex.org.
