Blood drive is May 5 in Venice
VENICE — OneBlood returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 5 outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
“OneBlood officials encourage all city employees and members of the public who feel well to come out and donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it,” it said in a news release.
It noted blood donations can happen once every 56 days.
“Donating blood is safe,” it said. “COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. Donors are asked to wear a mask and will be socially distanced aboard the bus.”
IDs are required and appointments are encouraged to adhere to social distancing.
To make a May 5 appointment, visit: https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1078812.
‘Day of Celtic Music’ set for regionPUNTA GORDA — The Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida and Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda plan to host “A Day of Celtic Music” in May.
The May 15 event is free and will feature five different Celtic bands at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
Performances will take place between noon and 4 p.m. along the promenade in all three sections and the center court of Fishermen’s Village.
“This year’s Celtic day of music is a restart to the celebratory cycle that was to begin last year, leading up to the opening of the Youth Museum and Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida at History Park in Punta Gorda,” said Jaha Cummings, cultural heritage center president and city council member.
Because of coronavirus, Cummings said they had to postpone those plans.
For more information about the event, go to Fishville.com or call 941 639-8721.
Coping with COVID
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs.
A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis.
The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues.
For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
Virtual tegu talk slated
NORTH PORT — North Port Friends of Wildlife will host a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. May 19 by Dan Quinn titled “An Incipient Population of Invasive Lizards in Charlotte County: The Argentine Black and White Tegu.”
Quinn, a biologist for Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Nonnative Fish and Wildlife Program, will discuss invasive wildlife ecology and how the Nonnative Program functions to mitigate nonnative wildlife issues.
The threat that tegus pose to Florida’s’ native wildlife and ecosystems warrants their designation as a high-priority species for management action. The FWC found tegus in the area in 2018 and more than 170 have been removed from FWC trap lines.
For more information and a link to register, visit northportfriendsofwildlife.org and tap Events, or call 941-876-3720.
Centennial geocache treasure
NORTH PORT — Celebrate Sarasota County’s Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
Families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on.
Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world.
Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
