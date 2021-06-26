City manager still sought
NORTH PORT — North Port commissioners picked 11 semi-finalists Wednesday to contend for the city manager’s job.
The five members shaved that applicant list from 45 selected by a recruiting firm. Ultimately, the job pays about $160,000 overseeing a $198 million budget and some 700 workers
North Port in August hosts a two-day event in which finalists interview with commissioners, city staff and administrators.
The commission’s task is replacing Pete Lear, the former city manager who resigned in November.
Phosphate meeting setARCADIA — The DeSoto County Commission will hold a public workshop at 9 a.m. June 29 in the Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 NE Roan St., Arcadia.
The purpose of the meeting is to receive and discuss presentations on Mosaic’s water quality monitoring programs and practices.
After the presentations and discussion, the public will have an opportunity to address the Board and present relevant information on the topic being discussed for 3 minutes each.
Members of the public who wish to present written materials are encouraged to submit such materials to the Board at least five business days prior to the workshop.
Freedom Swim returnsPUNTA GORDA — The annual Freedom Swim in Punta Gorda will be making a splash again in Charlotte Harbor this Independence Day.
The estimated 1.5-mile route for this year’s swim — starting at noon July 4 — will be more of a “throwback” to the traditional swim, organizer Michael Haymans said.
Swimmers, floaters, boaters and kayakers can begin at the north end of the southbound U.S. 41 bridge and ending at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, in Punta Gorda.
Haymans added this year’s swim should be easier than other years because “the tide is just right going out at noon.”
Over the years, the Freedom Swim has brought anywhere from 250 to 1,000 people to Punta Gorda.
‘Rent-a-Wrestler’ in North PortNORTH PORT — Adam Donatelle wants members of the North Port High School wrestling team to be able to compete in more tournaments. It makes them better wrestlers and broadens their life experiences.
But it also costs money.
The team has started a “rent-a-wrestler” program to help raise funds for camp, travel tournament fees and new uniforms.
“Our wrestlers will help with lawn work, gardening, moving heavy objects or other odd jobs around the house,” Coach Eugene Hill said. “We will accept whatever donation the person wishes to contribute.”
The team consists of 22 boys and three girls.
To find out more about getting help from the wrestlers, call Hill at 708-227-5198.
