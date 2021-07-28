Missing girl found
with armed felonPORT CHARLOTTE — A teen boarded a plane in Texas for what her parents thought was a church retreat in Florida.
Days later, deputies found her with an armed felon at a home in Port Charlotte.
Vincent Joseph Robusto, 38, of Decatur, Georgia, was arrested Friday on charges of false imprisonment, interference with the custody of a minor, delivering drug paraphernalia to a minor, and two counts of possession of ammunition or a firearm by a convicted felon.
Authorities tracked the girl’s phone to an address in Port Charlotte when her parents didn’t hear from her. The victim, 15, told authorities she tried to open the door but Robusto held it closed and told her to stay quiet.
Robusto was arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail. His bond is $325,000.
North Port Social Services receives $25,000 grantNORTH PORT — The city of North Port has received a $25,000 grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation designated to help seniors with rental deposits, and families and individuals participating in the Skills for Life Program.
The grant, made possible through the Anna V. Pfister, Nellie Mae Koss, and Helen K. Hadden Memorial Endowment at Gulf Coast, will benefit area residents who may have experienced financial difficulties.
Greg Luberecki, director of communications for the Venice-based Gulf Coast Community Foundation, said Gulf Coast and North Port Social Services have a long history of collaborating to benefit the community.
For more information regarding either of these programs, visit: bit.ly/36YYxCX or call 941-429-3700.
Man dies in fire in ‘hoarding conditions’NORTH PORT — The body of a 74-year-old man was found when rescue workers entered a home nearly consumed by fire, police reported.
“He lived alone and appeared to be living in hoarding conditions,” North Port spokeswoman Madison Heid in a statement.
His identity was not released.
After reviewing the fire marshal’s investigation and the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s report, police suspect no foul play involved in the Sunday morning fire or the man’s death. “The cause or point of origin will probably not be able to be determined due to the conditions of the house,” Heid said.
Bridge inspected after wreckNORTH PORT — A garbage truck traveling under Interstate 75 on Toledo Blade Boulevard knocked out a light fixture on the overpass Tuesday.
Officials closed down the interstate for an hour while inspectors checked the bridge.
Because it involved the overpass, city officials called Florida Department of Transportation officials, who sent assessors out to check the highway for any structural problems.
The only damage was cosmetic, they said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.