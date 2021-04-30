CoolToday hosts Sunrise Yard Sale
WELLEN PARK — A morning event will include beer, biscuits, live music and sales Saturday morning.
The morning is called the Sunrise Yard Sale.
“Grab your family, friends & come on down to the ballpark,” according to a statement from CoolToday Park officials. “One person’s trash is another person’s treasure.”
Entry is $5 per vehicle. The morning will including live music, food and beverages — including Bloody Marys — at the spring training facility for the Atlanta Braves.
Its Superior Pools Tomahawk Tiki Bar opens at 11 a.m.
Blood drive is May 5 in VeniceVENICE — OneBlood returns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 5 outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
“OneBlood officials encourage all city employees and members of the public who feel well to come out and donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it,” it said in a news release.
It noted blood donations can happen once every 56 days.
“Donating blood is safe,” it said. “COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. Donors are asked to wear a mask and will be socially distanced aboard the bus.”
IDs are required and appointments are encouraged to adhere to social distancing.
To make a May 5 appointment, visit: https://donor.oneblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/1078812.
Nonprofit sets up North Port promNORTH PORT — Last year, North Port High School juniors didn’t have a prom.
This year, as seniors, prom is going to be nothing more than a sit-down dinner, similar to Venice High School. At the Sarasota County Schools sanctioned events, seniors aren’t allowed to dance and juniors aren’t invited.
After learning their seniors couldn’t dance, Barbara Gilley and Catherine Farese turned to the new nonprofit When All Else Fails, Kiwanis Club of North Port and Kyle Kurtis.
They are sponsoring an alternative prom from 6 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, May 22 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd, Venice. Tickets are on sale now.
“We are trying to raise enough money to make the tickets extremely affordable for the seniors and their dates,” Gilley said. “If we raise enough, we can put on the whole prom for free.”
A Gofundme account was established. Students can also pay by venmo. For more information, search for When All Else Fails on Facebook.
AI being used
by Clerk’s Office
MURDOCK — The Charlotte County Clerk’s Office is now using artificial intelligence to process e-filings.
The program is called Intellidact AI.
As e-filings arrive at the clerk’s office, Intellidact AI inspects filings for errors and returns any filings with errors back to the filer. On error-free filings, Intellidact AI automatically locates and extracts necessary filing data from the documents.
According to Clerk of Court Roger Eaton, no staff positions will be eliminated due to the introduction of artificial intelligence in court filings.
“AI will enhance the already great work our clerks do on a daily basis, and allow them to be even more efficient than they already are,” Eaton said.
Coping with COVID support group setWARM MINERAL SPRINGS — A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs.
A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis.
The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues.
For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.