Fawcett plans
$60M expansionPORT CHARLOTTE — Fawcett Memorial Hospital is receiving a $60 million expansion and renovation.
The hospital announced plans Monday for the extensive remodeling. Construction is set to begin in early 2022.
“Planning was three years in the works,” spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin said.
Benjamin said future population was factored into the plans.
CEO Michael Ehrat issued a statement Monday.
“This expansion underscores our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our patients and the residents of the many communities in Charlotte County and surrounding areas we are privileged to serve,” Ehrat wrote.
DeSoto a Florida solar leaderARCADIA — Florida Power & Light Company recently completed its fifth solar energy center in DeSoto County, giving it the distinction of “having more FPL solar centers than any other county,” spokesperson Andrew Sutton said.
Putting DeSoto County on the map, so to speak, is the 74.5 megawatt Rodeo Solar Energy Center comprising some 300,000 panels on land FPL purchased in the 1960s, he said.
It is also the county’s second solar energy center built to support the nation’s largest community solar program called “FPL SolarTogether,” according to the company.
“When our journey began in 2009, we couldn’t have dreamed our legacy would kick off such a rapid solar expansion across the state, or that this county would be home to five solar energy centers and more than a million solar panels,” DeSoto County Commissioner J.C. Deriso said.
The Twig receiving helpNORTH PORT — Officers from the North Port Police Department will collect items for donation to the Fostering Kindness Clothing Drive from 10 a.m. to noon May 29, at Walmart, 17000 Tamiami Trail, in North Port.
The clothing drive will support The Twig, based in Venice.
“We’re looking for new clothing items, books, shoes, or backpacks for children from age 1-18,” the department posted on a social media page.
May is National Foster Care Awareness month, and the collection will directly benefit The Twig, the Venice non-profit that provides clothing, shoes, backpacks, health and beauty aids, and other essential items for children and families involved with foster care.
To donate online, visit www.thetwigcares.com.
Student wins state essay contestENGLEWOOD — Mexi Font, an eighth-grade student at L.A. Ainger Middle School, earned a first place in the State of Florida Annual Americanism Essay contest.
The contest is sponsored by the Florida State Elks Association, associated with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
Mexi’s parents, Holly Font and Spencer Hartvigsen, were invited to dinner at Rotonda Elks lodge May 7, where Mexi was awarded a $1,500 check.
Mexi and her family will be attending the upcoming Elks Convention in Orlando, over the Memorial Day holiday, where she will read her essay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.