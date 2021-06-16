Legacy Trail keeps growing
NORTH PORT — A groundbreaking took place Monday for the North Port Connector of Legacy Trail. At completion it will be 30 miles total of biking and walkways in the county.
Those four paved miles in North Port, which trailheads at the Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, are part of a $65 million trails project funded in a 2018 voter referendum.
At completion, North Port will have three Legacy Trail routes.
The bigger picture is linking Florida in a rails-to-trails movement of walking and biking trails. Many are converted rail lines — as is true in Venice — crisscrossing the state and boosting eco-tourism.
Some 400,000 people use the Legacy Trail annually that connects Sarasota, Osprey, Nokomis, Venice, South Venice and now North Port.
County prepares for Dearborn repairsENGLEWOOD — After a nearly year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board is up and running again.
The meeting comes in time for the kick off of renovations to West Dearborn Street.
Sarasota County scheduled a ceremonial groundbreaking 9 a.m. today at Dearborn Plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn Street.
The improvements will include decorative intersections and sidewalks, new lighting and signs, pedestrian areas, on-street parking and a gateway sign.
‘Science of Soil’ topic of event
NORTH PORT — Join Stephen Suau, of Progressive Water Resources, at the next People for Trees virtual meeting, set for 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
“The Science of Soil” will explain the factors for the nutrient levels rising in waterways.
Suau is a watershed manager who co-chaired Sarasota County’s original Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program and served as a technical adviser and co-authored the Gulf Coast Community Foundations “Community Playbook for Clean Water.”
To register, email treelady12001@yahoo.com or visit www.peoplefortrees.com or call Alice White at 941-468-2486.
