SKY Family YMCA has new board members
VENICE — The SKY Family YMCA recently has five new members for its Board of Directors.
They include John Jenkins, Mary Smedley, Patrice L. Weston, Jonathan Romine and Gwynetta S. Gittens.
“The SKY Family YMCA is excited to welcome our five new Board Members,” SKY Family YMCA President/CEO Gene T. Jones said in a news release. “For more than 50 years, The SKY Family YMCA has been a leader in serving our community. Our Board Members’ commitment to their community and expertise allows us to continue advancing the YMCA’s cause. Through the growth of our Board of Directors and expansion of our service area, I believe there are endless opportunities for our YMCA to impact the community and provide services for all.”
For more information, visit www.swflymca.org.
Ramer earns CPRC credential
SARASOTA — Elise Ramer has earned the Certified Public Relations Counselor credential, the The Florida Public Relations Association’s Central West Coast Chapter announced.
Ramer is the senior director of public relations for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, it said in a news release, overseeing “public relations efforts for the company’s 40 offices and 1,400 associates throughout Florida and North Carolina.”
She has been in the business for almost 20 years.
“Her real estate clients have been featured on the front cover of Wall Street Journal’s Mansion section and featured regularly in Forbes, Southern Living, NBC News, ABC News, and hundreds of other print and television outlets locally, nationally, and internationally,” it said.
Ramer has been an FPRA member since 2008.
“She has been awarded the Grand All Image Award in 2015 and has won three additional Golden Image awards at FPRA annual conferences since.”
Morrison awarded Seven Star certificate
VENICE — Maia Morrison, with RE/MAX Platinum Realty Venice office, received the 2020 “Seven Star” certificate of excellence in real estate from Broker-Agent Advisor, it announced.
“A long-time Venice area resident, Morrison has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Venice Area Board of Realtors (VABR), where she served as a past President, six years as treasurer, and on numerous committees,” it said. “She was awarded VABR Realtor of the Year in 1988 and 2015. She has helped raise funds for the board’s Habitat for Humanity activities and scholarship fund for high school seniors, and contributes to the Children’s Miracle Network as a RE/MAX agent.”
Jewish Federation announces 2021 Board
SARASOTA — The 2021 slate of officers and directors was elected in December for the board of Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee.
New members include Mary Collier, Julie Wright Halbert, Jaime Marco and Aaron Ruben, according to a news release.
Anne Spindel was re-elected as director with promotions including Bruce Udell as president-elect set to succeed President Randon Carvel in January 2022 along with and Mark Smotkin and Mel Taub as vice presidents.
According to the news release, Sepi Ackerman, Marsha Eisenberg, Linda Lipson and Bunny Skirboll will cycle off the board.
“I feel blessed to work with a dynamic and inspired team of volunteers who are committed to propelling our Federation forward and creating a vibrant Jewish community for all,” Randon Carvel said in the news release. “Each of our
new Board members have already demonstrated their dedication to our mission and I look forward to working with them in 2021 and beyond,” said .
Officers and directors continuing on the board include: Barbara Ackerman, Alan Ades, Tom Bernstein, Ian Black, Randon Carvel, David Chaifetz, Leonard Drexler, Lauren Fineman, Roz Goldberg, Mary Greenspon, Lewis Hanan, Stacy Hanan, Bob Israeloff, David Millstone, Michelle Mitchell, Joel Morganroth, Michael Ritter, Wayne Ruben, Alan Silverglat, Lois Stulberg, Peter Wells, Patti Wertheimer, Merrill Wynne and Larry Zaslavsky.
For more information, visit www.jfedsrq.org or call 941-371-4546.
New board members for VSC
SARASOTA — Visit Sarasota County has announced its Board of Directors who serve from Oct. 1, 2020 until Sept. 30, 2021.
The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors includes: Chair, Christine Johnson, president, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast; Vice Chair, Nick Mavrikas, general manager, Embassy Suites; secretary/treasurer, Lorrie Liang, chief operating officer, Sarasota Memorial Hospital; and Immediate Past Chair, Steven High, executive director, The Ringling Museum, according to a news release
Returning members of the Board are: Alan Maio, commissioner, Sarasota County Commission; Gil Reyes, general manager, Westin Sarasota; Lori Ruth, associate publisher, Observer East; Richard Russell, executive director, Sarasota Opera; and Sondra Guffey, Marketing & Business Development Specialist, city of North Port.
New appointments are: Ann Frescura, executive director, Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce; John LaCivita, executive vice president, Willis Smith Construction; Rick Konsavage, managing director of Resort & Club, The Resort at Longboat Key Club; and Tim Self, financial adviser, Gulfside Investment Services.
“VSC will work closely with Sarasota County Centennial 2021 to celebrate and highlight our history throughout the year,” the news release said.
