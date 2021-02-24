Whittaker & Associates has new partner
VENICE — Certified Public Accountant Roni Saucier became a partner with Whittaker & Associates, CPA’s, the firm recently announced.
The firm is located on Venice Island.
Saucier’s new role was effective Jan. 1. She has been with the firm since 2019.
“The values that Whittaker aims for align perfect with the type of firm I want to be a part of,” she said. “I look forward to working with this team and providing our clients with the accurate, timely services they deserve.”
Joe Fix-It earns accrediationVENICE — Joe Fix-It received accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year in a row, the group announced.
“The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada,” it said in a news release.
It’s online at www.nationalhomewatch association.org.
“Owner Joe Marsh takes pride in providing clients with his services to protect their investments,” it said. “He says that communication is key to relationships, and his company utilizes the best technology to prepare, evaluate, and communicate the current condition of his clients’ homes. Joe appreciates the opportunity to help his clients and build lasting relationships with them.”
Joe Fix-It serves Venice, Nokomis and North Port. More information about his services are available online at www.joefixitllc.com, by calling 941-525-4286 or emailing joe@joefixitllc.com.
