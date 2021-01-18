Veteran job fair set for Thursday
TAMPA - The DAV amd RecruitMilitary hosts a Tampa Virtual Career Fair for Veterans from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
"This free virtual event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents," according to RecruitMilitary.
The news release said "virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats."
To sign up or for more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxwxtzwl.
Hupp joins Keller Williams firm
VENICE - Michelle Hupp has joined Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate.
She is considered Venice's top producing real estate agent with more than $90 million sold in her career - and about $20 million in 2020. She has been licensed as a Realtor since 1992 and has earned the Graduate Realtor Institute and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designations.
“The Keller Williams team model allows me to service my clients with a higher level of service," Hupp said in a news release. "I wanted to take my business to the next level and knew joining Keller Williams was the logical next step. By teaming up with Joey Martin, it allows The Hupp Group to take our business to the next level in the luxury real estate market."
Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate is "excited" to have Hupp join the team, said Dayton Coffey, team leader.
“At Keller Williams we believe in succeeding through people and having Michelle on our team is a huge win for us,” Coffey said.
The office serves Sarasota and Charlotte counties, including: Venice, Casey Key, Nokomis, Osprey, Wellen Park, Manasota Key, Sarasota and Englewood.
New board members for VSC
SARASOTA — Visit Sarasota County has announced its Board of Directors who serve from Oct. 1, 2020 until Sept. 30, 2021.
The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors includes: Chair, Christine Johnson, president, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast; Vice Chair, Nick Mavrikas, general manager, Embassy Suites; secretary/treasurer, Lorrie Liang, chief operating officer, Sarasota Memorial Hospital; and Immediate Past Chair, Steven High, executive director, The Ringling Museum, according to a news release
Returning members of the Board are: Alan Maio, commissioner, Sarasota County Commission; Gil Reyes, general manager, Westin Sarasota; Lori Ruth, associate publisher, Observer East; Richard Russell, executive director, Sarasota Opera; and Sondra Guffey, Marketing & Business Development Specialist, city of North Port.
New appointments are: Ann Frescura, executive director, Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce; John LaCivita, executive vice president, Willis Smith Construction; Rick Konsavage, managing director of Resort & Club, The Resort at Longboat Key Club; and Tim Self, financial adviser, Gulfside Investment Services.
“VSC will work closely with Sarasota County Centennial 2021 to celebrate and highlight our history throughout the year,” the news release said.
New development pro at Suncoast Humane
ENGLEWOOD - Emily Chalker Lane has joined Suncoast Humane Society.
She's had 30 years as a development professional, most recently with Marie Selby Botanical Gardens for 14 years where she worked on capital campaigns, wrote grants and raised millions, the Humane Society said.
“It already feels like home,” Lane said of Suncoast Humane Society.
SCF-Venice hosts real estate course
WELLEN PARK - State College of Florida and Ritter Realty are offering a real estate sales associate licensing course.
The 63-hour entry-level course is a requirement by Florida to earn a real estate license and a required to take the state exam. The state examination is not included in the course.
It runs from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 9-April 20 at SCF Venice, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail.
Registration is $349 per person and includes the textbook, an audio download of 50 terms and definitions along with a proctored course exam on Tuesday, April 20, according to a news release.
It will be facilitated real estate agent Loyal Ritter.
Visit SCF.edu/CCDenroll for online registration.
For more information, contact Lee Kotwicki by email at KotwicL@SCF.edu or by phone at 941-363-7218.
