Assistant manager hired for Anderson renovation
SOUTH VENICE — Halfacre Construction Company announced it has hired Brian Berges as an assistant project manager.
“Berges brings several years of experience working in a variety of roles within large corporations,” it said in a news release. “In his new position, he will be assigned to assist with the $28 million R.L. Anderson Administration Center renovation project in Venice.”
He previously worked as an intern for Pepsico’s Frito Lay division and has interned with human resources and sourcing and logistics for Mauser Corp., a worldwide leading provider of industrial packaging.
“We are always excited to welcome high-quality employees like Brian to the Halfacre team,” said Rick Milhoan, senior project manager with Halfacre Construction Company and Berges’ supervisor. “Our team has seen the value and importance of internships within our own company and with employees we have hired. These opportunities provide students with real-life experience as they enter the workforce.”
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University.
Grogg tapped to steer SCAT
SARASOTA — Jane Grogg has been named director of Sarasota County Area Transit, after serving in the role in an interim capacity since January.
Grogg has been with Sarasota County since 2001, and worked in various positions in the Planning and Development Services Department, including Long Range Planning and Neighborhood Services, among others.
Originally from Indiana, Grogg earned a bachelor’s degree in urban planning from Ball State University.
“I’m looking forward to implementing the new services that were supported by the county commission, while building on our successes,” she added. “Our goal is to continue providing the highest quality service, while offering new transit choices to the community.”
Grogg will immediately assume the director role.
Business Women celebrateENGLEWOOD — The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice, had a successful event Oct. 16 at its Wine Tasting & 60th Anniversary Party fundraiser held at Englewood’s new wine bar, Rumors at Lemon Bay Shopping Center.
The event was well-attended. Seating was mainly outdoors where the Shark Sisters’ music and the great wines, served by the Kuhns, owners of the wine bar, added to the relaxed atmosphere that was enjoyed by all who attended.
The mission of BPWEV is: “To achieve equity for all women through advocacy, education and information.” This organization believes strongly in “women helping women.”
For more information, visit www.bpwev.org.
