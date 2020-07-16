Kelly Roszel_AHA.jpg

Kelly Roszel has been named the director of Business Development & Strategy for Advocate Health Advisors.

Online job fair set for veterans

TAMPA — Along with national unemployment being at historic highs, veteran unemployment has surged. In March, it was 8%; in April, it hit 11.8% and now its at 9%, according to figures.

“To facilitate employment efforts for both job seekers and employers, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Tampa Virtual Career Fair for Veterans,” according to a news release from the DAV and RecruitMilitary.

It takes place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, July 16, online.

“This free virtual event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents,” the news release said.

Roszel hired at Advocate Health Advisors. VENICE — Advocate Health Advisors recently announced the hiring of Kelly Roszel as its director of business development & strategy.

“In this newly created role, Roszel is responsible for driving Medicare leads to Advocate Health Advisors call centers and building strategic partner programs that lead to Medicare sales,” it said in a news release.

The advisor agents are experts in Medicare who help people turning 65 and seeking information on Medicare.

“I am excited to welcome Kelly on board with Advocate Health Advisors,” Advocate Health Advisors CEO Darwin Hale said. “I look forward to her helping us build our sales strategy as we continue to guide seniors in their Medicare plan choices.”

Roszel has held leadership roles at companies in and around San Francisco.

“I’m looking forward to helping Advocate Health Advisors continue building out ‘best in class’ Medicare sales solutions that help match seniors with the best suitable health plans available,” she said in a news release.

Advocate Health Advisors is a veteran-owned company headquartered in Venice.

Have a business note? Email Scott Lawson at scott.lawson@yoursun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments