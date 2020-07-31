Camacho joins
Home Instead Senior Care VENICE — Adah Camacho is joining Home Instead Senior Care as its operations director and administrator, according to the firm.
Camacho has more than 30 years of experience in health care, previously working as a certified nurse assistant, medical assistant, managing director and other jobs.
“Her experience includes managing programs and systems associated with patient care, financial management, and clinical case management while collaborating with health care providers and community organizations,” it said.
Adah earned a master of arts in management and leadership from Webster University, and a bachelor of arts in business management, the firm noted.
Henderson joins FourThought Private Wealth
VENICE – Ryan Henderson has joined FourThought Private Wealth — formerly Pinkerton Private Wealth — to its financial planners team.
FourThought said Henderson has more than 16 years of private wealth management experience, with much of it “in helping high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients,” it said.
He has had jobs at Creative Planning, JP Morgan Chase and Fidelity Investments.
“We are excited to welcome a planner with such a depth and breadth of experience to our team,” FourThought managing partner Scott Pinkerton said in a news release. “We recruited heavily for a planner of his caliber and we are confident that his planning knowledge and ability to build deep relationships with clients will contribute to the financial well-being of everyone we serve.”
He has designations including CFP along with being a certified financial consultant, certified equity professional and chartered life underwriter, the news release said.
Henderson is a sixth-generation Floridian who earned his masters of business administration from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.
Neal notes 500 sales in Boca Royale
ENGLEWOOD – Neal Communities announced nad celebrated its 500th sale at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood.
It sold 30 homes between May and July, it said in a news release. That is a 35% increase over prior years, it said.
“Many people who have recently spent a lot of time in their existing homes realize they want more indoor and outdoor space for both work and leisure,” said Mark Sochar, executive vice president of Neal Communities, in a news release.
A variety of floor plans and prices adds to the community’s appeal, Sochar said.
