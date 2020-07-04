Two area leaders with Visit Florida Board of Directors
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens President and CEO Jennifer Rominiecki and Visit Sarasota County President, Virginia J. Haley, were recently appointed to Visit Florida’s Board of Directors.
“Rominiecki will represent the Tampa Bay region and will serve a four-year term beginning July 1,” according to a news release.
Haley is already on the board and is reappointed through June 30, 2022.
“The Board of Directors is the organization’s private sector governing body that provides guidance, input and insight into the evolution of Visit Florida marketing programs,” according to a news release.
It is the state’s official tourism marketing corporation.
“Though we’ve faced a great deal of challenges recently, including the fight for re-authorization and funding, and the unprecedented effects of COVID-19, it has been an honor to serve as the Chair for Visit Florida’s Board of Directors,” Haley said. “I am excited to be re-appointed so I can continue to serve and work toward marketing programs that highlight Florida’s diversity and provide benefits to every community in the state ...VSC depends on Visit Florida’s programs to stretch its advertising dollars and reach a wider audience than we could on our own,” Haley added.
Bhatnagar returns to Venice to help patients
Dr. Vinod Bhatnagar is returning to the Venice area.
Bhatnagar’s is joining Elite DNA Therapy at 421 Commercial Court, Suite B.
“Dr. Bhatnagar’s primary focus will be treating patients ages 40 years and over with dementia, mood disorders, and anxiety disorders,” according to a news release. “Dr. Bhatnagar has been serving the Venice community for over 20 years before his retirement. In 2013 he was voted as Best Psychiatrist in the greater Venice area.”
He has been an assistant professor of geriatric psychiatry and was a national speaker on dementia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.