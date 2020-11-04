Bookstore needs volunteers
VENICE — Friends of the Venice Public Library seeks volunteers for the William H. Jervey Library Bookstore, 300 Nokomis Avenue.
It has two available openings: 2:30-5 p.m. Fridays or 2:30-5 p.m. Saturdays.
It also can use people who would substitute for regular volunteers who can’t make a shift, it said.
“This is a nice opportunity to volunteer your time in a beautiful bookstore working alongside a knowledgeable partner,” it said in a news release.
Those interested can stop by between 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays at the bookstore, 300 Nokomis Ave., Venice to complete an application or email Karen Murphy at robhow31@verizon.net
Masks are required.
Boating safety class setVENICE — The Venice Sail and Power Squadron has a boating safety course scheduled.
The two consecutive sessions take place from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.
The course is $50 per student with a discount offered for family members.
The class is offered on Zoom “so students need a laptop or desktop computer with a video camera and audio system,” it said.
For more information or to register, which is required, call 941-244-8331.
“Subjects covered include docking and undocking maneuvers, required and suggested equipment, Rules of the Road, Florida regulations, using a trailer including backing, PWC operation and handling emergency situations,” it said.
In Florida, any boater born after Jan. 1, 1988 must have a boating safety ID card, which is issued at the completion of the course.
Career fair set for PGT
NORTH VENICE — PGT Innovations needs to fill 100 open manufacturing positions and is hosting a career fair from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Venice-Nokomis Elks Lodge, 1021 Discovery Way, Nokomis.
“Interviews will be held during the event, and on-the-spot job offers will be extended to qualified candidates,” it said in a news release. “Open positions include manufacturing assembly line roles, such as technicians, fabricators, machine operators and industrial mechanics, as well as Class A CDL drivers, among others.”
No prior experience is necessary for entry-level manufacturing positions, it said.
Those at the event will “undergo a temperature check, need to wear a face covering and complete a health questionnaire prior to entering the career fair. Masks will be provided, if needed,” it said.
Those interested can expedite the process by filling out an application at pgtijobs.com.
For more information, visit www.careers.pgtinnovations.com or call 941-480-1600.
New provost at New CollegeSARASOTA — Suzanne Sherman has been appointed provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at New College of Florida, the college announced.
She joined the faculty of New College in 1989.
She replaces Barbara Feldman.
“New College offers a distinctive academic program, characterized by close faculty-student interaction and a curriculum that encourages intellectual exploration and personal development,” Sherman said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing to work with our faculty, students and staff to provide the best possible education for our current and future students.”
KNOW Women expands to regionSARASOTA — The KNOW Women is expanding to Sarasota.
The group is “bringing one-of-a-kind memberships, business development opportunities and community outreach programs to local female leaders, creators and entrepreneurs,” it said in a news release.
The official launch is Nov. 17, it said.
“I am so grateful to our local leadership team for recognizing the need and mission that The KNOW Women offers,” The KNOW Women CEO and Founder Sarah Benken said. “We are excited to celebrate the high-achieving women of Sarasota and to link arms with them to build connections and collaboration.”
The group started in 2017 “to bring more attention to women doing remarkable things throughout Phoenix,” it said in a news release. The KNOW Women now has more than 5,200 members.
For more information, visit www.theknowwomen.com. — Staff Reports
