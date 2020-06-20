Lilly joins United Way South Sarasota County
SOUTH VENICE — The United Way South Sarasota County named Erin Lilly as its Public Relations & Resource Development director.
“We are pleased to have Erin Lilly on board with United Way South Sarasota County to use her expertise in graphics, multimedia, digital marketing and community relations to assist us in further powering up our important hyper-local initiatives such as our COVID-19 funding that is helping families and individuals across Venice, North Port, Englewood, Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey,” UWSSC CEO & President Barbara Cruz said in a news release. “In these unprecedented times, UWSSC will put our best team efforts into galvanizing the public and its businesses in being ‘UNITED in GIVING’ into our local COVID-19 fund.”
Lilly is from Richmond, Virginia, attending University of Virginia for her bachelor’s degree in rhetoric and communication studies and then earned a master’s in public relations from the University of Southern Mississippi.
The news release notes she has been involved with fundraising and nonprofit work through Sarasota Medical Alliance Foundation along with Drug Free Sarasota and D-FY (Drug Free Youth program). She most recently was the director of Marketing & PR for Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
United Way South Sarasota County is a 501©3 and is at 157 S. Havana Road in Venice.
CenterState Bank employee promotedVENICE — Ronnie Fernandez, an assistant branch manager of CenterState Bank’s Venice branch, has been promoted to an officer with CenterState.
“With 22 years of banking experience, Fernandez has been a key member of CenterState’s leadership team in Venice for the past three years,” according to a news release. “Fernandez has been a Venice-area resident for six years, and is committed to serving the community through his involvement with Venice Heritage, Inc. and Venice Main Street, Inc. as both board president and committee member.”
CenterState’s Community President Brian Hall said: “Ronnie does an exemplary job of serving our clients and our community. I am grateful for his many contributions to our team.”
CenterState is rated five stars by Bauer Financial.
