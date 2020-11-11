Creighton, Reyes, join Keller Williams
VENICE — Traci Creighton and Daniel Reyes are joining Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate.
They specialize in residential properties in Venice, Englewood, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and North Port, according to a news release.
Creighton and Reyes formed an official team with Broker Brandy Coffey, CEO Dayton Coffey and Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate, it said.
“We are excited to work with the highly respected and ambitious leadership at Keller Williams Island Life Real Estate” Creighton said in the news release. “We feel the energy in the room when you walk in the building and their culture of honesty and integrity is what we stand for in our business too.”
The Venice island office is at 206 Harbor Drive S., Venice; the North Port Office is at 13801 Tamiami Trail, Suite A, North Port.
For more information, call Dayton Coffey at 941-254-6467, or visit www.KWIslandLifeRealEstate.com
Venice native takes job at Englewood bankENGLEWOOD – Ryan Clausen joined Crews Banking as a credit analyst in 2018 and has been promoted to commercial banker.
He has transferred to Englewood Bank & Trust.
“His training in loan operations is serving him well in his new position, and like all our lenders, he is committed to getting to know his customers and their business needs,” Senior Vice President Kevin Casey said in a news release.
A Venice High School graduate, Clausen earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of South Florida in 2017.
“I always wanted to learn other businesses and eventually work in finance to help people in our area grow their businesses and improve our communities,” he said in the news release.
He can be reached at 941-473-8708 or rclausen@ebtfl.com.
Doctor joins surgical groupNORTH PORT — Dr. Jason Collins is joining Gulf Coast Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in North Port.
“Collins is board-certified in orthopedic surgery and is a member of the medical staff at Venice Regional Bayfront Health,” according to a news release.
Collins offers telehealth visits. Appointments can be set by calling 941-882-7826 or at GulfCoastMedicalGroup.com.
Collins has worked in Sarasota County since 2015.
“With his orthopedic surgery and sports medicine expertise, he has helped coordinate the care of numerous high school, college and professional athletes and performing arts organizations.”
He completed training at New York University. He had more training at Miami Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute.
“I am eager to help athletes and others in the North Port area who are dealing with the pain and limitations of orthopedic problems,” Collins said. “Helping people return to their favorite activities is the culmination of my years of education, training and experience. It’s the reason I do what I do.”
