Sue Chapman, president of the Venice Area Historical Society sent the following letter to society members and added letters from Roxie Jerde of the Community Foundation in regard to the recent successes of the Season of Sharing and the Giving Challenge.
“We received this as a follow-up to our efforts with the Giving Challenge and thought you might be interested to know how the Community Foundation of Sarasota County operates. It also illustrates the value and importance of the partnership The Giving Challenge offers to us. They are thanking us, and I am thanking all of you for your generosity in supporting Venice Area Historical Society. “Thank yous” abound and all around! Well done!”
Sue Chapman, President
From the Community Foundation
Dear Friends and Family:
Our community’s capacity to heal is measured by its willingness to hope. A trusted guidepost and beacon for so many, hope is an infinite resource we all share. Hope is a catalyst for advancing optimism. And, perhaps most importantly, hope drives action. In the face of unprecedented challenges that changed our lives in a matter of weeks, our community has once again demonstrated its commitment to hope by rallying behind equally unprecedented responses of courage and compassion.
At the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, we have been overwhelmed with joy to see this inherent generosity grow as a hallmark of our region’s unique culture. So many of you have opened your hearts to those in needs these last six weeks through opportunities like Season of Sharing and the 2020 Giving Challenge. Thank you, again and again.
In each instance, you selflessly rose to meet this moment of heightened need and passionately responded to changing someone’s tomorrow today.
Nearly 59,000 of you united in the unparalleled outpouring of compassion and generosity during the 2020 Giving Challenge just a few days ago. Together you raised nearly $11 million in critical, unrestricted funding for 686 local nonprofit organizations within just 24 hours. Enhancing this wave of generosity was a 1:1 match for all unique donations up to $100 provided by our longtime partner, The Patterson Foundation, which amounted to a stunning $7.5 million additional funds for a grand total of $18.4 million. Now more than ever, these unrestricted gifts will provide a vital lifeline and much needed flexibility for our nonprofit partners as we move forward together to strengthen our community.
While this 24-hour event has highlighted many stories that have touched our hearts, we even heard from those whose loved ones have unfortunately been challenged by the virus and still were able to find opportunities for positive support through the Giving Challenge. The gestures of caring, love, and community these stories reveal shows how we all were just waiting for a way to come together and do something positive and kind.
Season of Sharing (also under the umbrella of the Community Foundation)
This same spirit of hope and resiliency reemerged in mid-March upon reactivating Season of Sharing as an initial response to COVID-19. Once again, collaboration inspired our partners at The Patterson Foundation to provide a $500,000 match opportunity on top of an initial $500,000 contribution to bolster this time-tested and trusted network and, more importantly, to inspire local philanthropy. And inspire it did! In just 26 days, our community raised nearly $2 million with gifts ranging from $15 to $250,000, far surpassing the initial match and encouraging additional matching gifts. This includes another $200,000 dollar-for-dollar matching gift from an anonymous donor and a $100,000 from the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors.
I am happy to share with you that this match, too, was met in record time and that through Season of Sharing an additional $2.4 million is here to help individuals and families with rent and mortgage payments, as well as utility bills and childcare. In the days ahead, this support will be so needed as our community grapples with record high unemployment.
I truly believe the outpouring of support for these initiatives, as well as the surge in individual giving these last several weeks indicate our community’s capacity to heal will be greater than most. Let’s also celebrate the giving of time and talent that have happened — the making of masks, making baked goods for our emergency responders, meals delivered by local restaurants to our hospitals. The actions of each you prove that we all have the ability to help another person, a cause, our community, even in the most uncertain of times.
When we all find value in giving to others, hope transforms into a powerful connecting force, one that brings us closer together and strengthens our collective efforts to inspire change. Thank you for filling our hearts and sharing your generosity with us. While the future remains uncertain, your kindness has permeated every corner of our community and has helped pave the way to a brighter, more hopeful future for us all.
With deepest appreciation,
Roxie Jerde
Community Foundation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.