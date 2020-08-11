Boil-water advisory underway
VENICE — A potable water outage is scheduled in the city from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, to 3 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, due to a gate valve installation.
The affected areas are all of Harbor Lights Cooperative Inc.; all of Fisherman’s Wharf (Marker 4); and the KMI Bridge tenders.
People in the affected areas will be required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking until the boil-water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.
Utilities customers have been notified. The advisory is also posted on the city website, VeniceGov.com.
For more information, call the Venice Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
Lane closures on KMI BridgeVENICE — There will be lane closures on the KMI Bridge overnight from Sunday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 20, while a DBi Services crew makes repairs.
Flaggers will allow intermittent southbound and northbound traffic on Business U.S. 41 over the Intracoastal Waterway between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. each day.
The recommended alternate routes are the Venice Avenue Bridge and Circus Bridge to the south.
For more information, contact Sarasota County at 941-861-5000.
Get notices of city meetingsVENICE — A new feature called Send Agenda will enable the public to be notified when an agenda for a City Council or advisory board meeting is posted.
Sign up at Venice.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. At the top of the page under Email Updates, enter your email address and click on “Submit.”
You can select one or more boards to receive notification for, including the City Council, Planning Commission, Architectural Review Board, Code Enforcement Board, Historic Preservation Board, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Environmental Advisory Board and Public Art Advisory Board.
For assistance, contact Deputy City Clerk Danielle Lewis at dlewis@venicegov.com or 941-882-7391.
