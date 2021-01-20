100 years of Sarasota County celebrated
VENICE — The Venice Area Historical Society has put a presentation about the history of Sarasota County online.
The VAHS lecture “Creating Sarasota County” by Frank Cassell is available at shorturl.at/sBFV5 or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxcRoJf-xZ0&feature=youtu.be.
“In this video, Dr. Cassell discusses the reasons for the 1921 split from Manatee County and the personalities involved,” the society said in an email.
It is a part of the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series, sponsored by the Venice Area Historical Society with permanent funding for the Betty Intagliata Lecture Series provided by the Bill Jervey Jr. Charitable Foundation.
Boat safety courses set for seasonVENICE — The Venice Sail and Power Squadron has set its next America’s Boating Course schedule.
“America’s Boating Course is a basic, introductory course for both sail boaters and power boaters,” it said, noting it is approved by the U. S. Coast Guard as acceptable to the National Recreational Boating Safety Program and meets requirements of Florida safe boating education laws.
The topics include: boat types and handling, federal and state regulations, equipment, rules of the road, navigation aids, among others.
Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988 must take a Florida approved boat safety course to operate a boat with 10 HP or more, it said in a news release. They also must carry the Boating Safety Certification card from the course.
The class is offered as a Zoom course online, live. The registration fee is $50 with family discounts and is required. It takes place on two half-day Saturday sessions.
The next courses are:
• 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m, Feb. 20 and 27, register by Feb. 18.
• 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m, March 20 and 27, register by March 18.
• 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m, April 17 and 24, register by April 15.
For more information, email jdensler@yahoo.com.
Linen drive underway for Tidewell
SARASOTA — Leadership Sarasota and Junior League Sustainers is teaming up with Tidewell Foundation, Inc. for a linen drive for Tidewell Hospice patients through Feb. 14.
“We are so grateful to partner with Leadership Sarasota and the Junior League Sustainers on this important initiative,” Tidewell Foundation President Debbie Mason said in a news release. “Many Tidewell Hospice patients — from younger ones facing financial hardship to older ones exhausting what’s left of their money — don’t have the means or ability to purchase much-needed towels and sheets. It can be especially challenging for the latter group, with more than 22% of seniors in our region living alone and at least 13% living below the poverty line. We appreciate our generous community for their support of patients in need.”
Donated linens will be distributed to those in need through Tidewell teams.
Tidewell Hospice provides care for about 10,000 patients throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties every year.
The community can donate new linens by purchasing them at http://bit.ly/TidewellLinen2021, the news release noted.
Or they can be dropped off at:
• Treasures Thrift Shop: 523 Venice Bypass No. 41, Venice
• Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce: 1945 Fruitville Road, Sarasota
• Kays-Ponger & Uselton: 635 E. Marion Road, Punta Gorda
• The Grove: 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch
• Robert Toale & Sons: Manasota Memorial Park: 1221 53rd Ave. East, Bradenton.
