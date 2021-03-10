Scholarships available to area residents
VENICE — Several local nonprofit organizations and business offer scholarships for local students and for those who want to redirect their career paths.
Among them:
Allamanda Garden Club
The Allamanda Garden Club will award two $1,500 scholarships to college juniors or seniors in an undergraduate program, as well as graduate or doctoral students, pursuing degrees in the sciences or horticulture-related fields. College sophomores are eligible as they will be entering their junior year the following fall.
This scholarship is to provide tuition assistance to students attending a college or university anywhere in the United States. Preference will be given to students who are residents of North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood or Venice. Application deadline is March 31.
The garden club is a non-profit organized in 1965. Its members support the education of today’s students who’ll be the leaders of tomorrow, ensuring the preservation of the natural resources of the planet Earth. For more information and to apply for the scholarship go to www.allamandagarden club.com.
Adult Learner scholarships
The Business and Professional Women of Englewood and Venice offer $1,000 Adult Learner scholarships. Female applicants should be from the Englewood-Venice area, residing either in Sarasota or Charlotte counties.
Adult Learners are those women pursuing advanced education or retraining in college or vocational schools. BPWEV scholarship applications and instructions and contact information are accessible at www.bpwev.org.
BPWEV also is engaged in the national program “Joining Forces with Women Veterans and Military Spouses.” The program provides resources and online connections to the veterans and military wives to assist in their successfully obtaining meaningful employment and a career of their interest.
BPWEV encourages women veterans and military spouses to apply.
The deadline for mailing applications is April 30.
Hotline ready for injured sea animals
SARASOTA — Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium recently announced a new 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or dead sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region.
The toll-free line is 888-345-2335.
Mote’s Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties, it said in a news release.
Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own.
In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Centennial geocache treasure
NORTH PORT — Celebrate Sarasota County’s Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail.
Started in March, families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on.
Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world.
Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Hazardous waste collection set
NORTH PORT — North Port, which includes much of Wellen Park, is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event from 8:15 a.m. to noon, March 13 outside North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. This is free for North Port residents. Crews will collect tires, pool chemicals, paint, cleaners, fertilizers, pesticides, prescription medications and sharps.
Author a part of book sale
NORTH PORT — The Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library will have a fundraising book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 at the library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
There will be three food trucks, outdoor fun for children, a gift basket raffle, and a book talk and song with entertainer-author Cahal Dunne. Visit www.friendsofsspl.org to learn about Dunne’s new book “Athenry” in a 25-minute Zoom conversation with former Sarasota County Commissioner Shannon Staub, a Venice resident.
Dunne will also be singing the song which inspired the book. - Staff Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.