Voting registration deadline is Monday
The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 18 primary election or to change your party affiliation for that election is Monday, July 20.
Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner recommends voters confirm before the deadline they are registered to vote and that their voter registration information is current.
Check your eligibility at SarasotaVotes.com by clicking on “Voter Information” in the main menu, then on “Voter Lookup” and following the instructions.
New paper voter registration applications and applications for party changes must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by the July 20 deadline. Applications submitted electronically before midnight on July 20 through RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov will also be accepted.
Voters who have moved or changed their names or who need to update their signatures since the last election may also complete a voter registration application to update their records.
A voter’s signature on file with the elections office at the time his or her vote-by-mail ballot is received is the one that will be used to verify the signature on the ballot.
Voter registration applications are available at elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port; public libraries; military recruitment offices; and public assistance offices; and may be downloaded at SarasotaVotes.com.
Applications also may be submitted through any driver license or tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.
Vote-by-mail ballots for the Aug. 18 primary election must be received by the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on election night to be counted.
Voters may return ballots by mail or in person and may drop their voted ballots into secure vote-by-mail drop boxes located inside all elections offices and early voting sites
Drop boxes are available in the elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday and until 7 p.m. on election night.
During the early voting period, Saturday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 16, vote-by-mail ballots may be dropped into secure boxes inside early voting locations at the North Sarasota Library and the Sarasota Square Mall, and the three elections offices during early voting hours between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.
Voters should complete and sign the certificate on the ballot return envelope, and the voter’s signature should match the signature on record.
Voters may track their vote-by-mail ballots at SarasotaVotes.com by clicking on the “Vote by Mail” icon on the home page, selecting “Track your Vote-by-Mail Ballot” and following the instructions.
For more information, call 941-861-8600 or visit SarasotaVotes.com.
City Hall blood drive
OneBlood will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
Donors are asked to wear a face covering and will be socially distanced aboard the bus.
Each donor will receive a OneBlood tote bag; a coupon for a pint of Culver’s custard; a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening; and a snack. Additionally, all donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.
ID is required.
For more information or to make an appointment online, visit OneBlood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code 9354. Walk-ins are welcome.
