Solid waste survey open
VENICE — The city is seeking customer feedback on garbage collection frequency and recycling services that will affect future city services.
Only residents who use cart service for trash and recycling collection should complete the survey. Only one survey should be completed per household.
The survey can be found at: SurveyMonkey.com/r/COVSolidWaste. It can also be found on the city website, VeniceGov.com, under Government/Public Works/Waste and Recycling.
City Hall blood drive set for Aug. 5
VENICE — OneBlood will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 5, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
Donors are asked to wear a face covering and will be socially distanced aboard the bus.
Additionally, all donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test. ID is required.
For more information or to make an appointment online, visit OneBlood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code 9354. Walk-ins are welcome.
Cops: Man fraudulently trying to sell Sunseeker
CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Authorities are seeking anyone who may have had contact with a fraudulent Sunseeker Resorts representative.
According to a news release, Sunseeker Resorts contacted authorities about an man fraudulently representing himself as a representative of the company.
Anyone with information should contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crime Unit at 941-639-2101.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.