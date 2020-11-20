Humphris Park reopens, Jetty walkway still closed
VENICE — Humphris Park will reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, but the South Jetty walkway will remain closed for refurbishment after it was damaged by Tropical Storm Eta on Nov. 11.
The public will be able to access the parking lot, park and Jetty Jack’s concessions, according to the city of Venice in a news release Friday.
“The South Jetty walkway will remain closed to the public until repairs can be completed in early December. The damage to the Jetty asphalt is extensive, and the walkway is not safe for citizen use or access at this time,” the city stated.
Lemon Bay grad on TV on SundayENGLEWOOD — Cake and sugar-art competitions spotlight a unique medium. As pastry chef Kyle Smothers says, “Food as art isn’t food for eating. Our hands are all over it!”
His hands will have been all over several monumental holiday displays by the end of Food Network’s “Holiday Wars.”
Hosted by Raven-Symoné, the season started Nov. 1. Only two more episodes remain before viewers learn which team took home a $25,000 prize.
Though Smothers is now a Seattle-based pastry chef, he’s an Englewood native.
His parents, who owned Englewood’s Smothers Brothers Air Conditioning, are watching the show from South Carolina, while old friends are following from Englewood.
The 2007 Lemon Bay High grad was involved more in theater and dance there than in culinary arts.
“When I realized I needed to do something hands-on, physically involved and creative that I could still do past the age of 30, baking and pastry became my thing,” he said.
“Holiday Wars” airs at 8 p.m. Sunday on Food Network.
Record year for building permits in North Port
NORTH PORT — The city this year will process record building permit applications.
The 12,000 permits in this year’s pipeline already outstrip 2005, when North Port indexed 11,500 permits.
The pace is partly due to COVID-19. But it’s also about North Port racing along in population and new commercial/residential projects, said Katrina Romano, administrative services manager with the city’s Neighborhood Development Services division.
North Port processed about 11,500 permits in 2005 but will be close to 13,000 in 2020.
The coronavirus, she speculated, “plays somewhat into it. (People) can’t spend money on vacations.”
Don’t expect building permit applications to fizzle, Romano said, as major projects take shape, including at Downtown Wellen Park. Work on that vast project starts next spring.
The West Villages Improvement District announced new phased housing south of the West Villages Marketplace. That project, termed Village J, at completion will contain more than 1,000 single-family homes and a golf course. West Villages at buildout will be 20,000 or so homes, 50,000 residents.
