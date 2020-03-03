Bridge maintenance for Venice Avenue Bridge
VENICE — Maintenance work for the Venice Avenue Bridge began Tuesday and will last about two weeks.
The work is in preparation of the recoating of the entire bridge planned for later this year.
The work is not planned to affect vehicular traffic but there will be periodic closures of the parking areas beneath the bridge and the Venetian Waterway Trail will have periodic detours.
All special events approved by Sarasota County utilizing the Venetian Waterway Trail will continue as planned.
For additional information, call Sarasota County at 941-861-5000.
Pinebrook work takes place Wednesday, ThursdayVENICE — On Wednesday, March 4, and Thursday, March 5, the city’s road contractor is scheduled to mill and resurface Pinebrook Way. Motorists should plan for short delays and may need to use an alternate route.
Concrete work continues in the Pinebrook Way/Sleepy Hollow area.
Remaining work include completing pavement transitions, thermoplastic striping, sod installation where necessary and general restoration and cleanup.
For additional information, contact Jennifer Dorning, project public information officer, at 239-338-7723 or Jennifer.Dorning@atkinsglobal.com.
Flood map meetings start in Venice on Wednesday
SARASOTA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will host a series of open houses to help residents review preliminary FEMA flood insurance rate maps.
Meetings with FEMA representatives present are scheduled for:
• March 4, 4-7 p.m., Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
• March 5, 9.a.m.-noon, State College of Florida, Selby Room, Venice campus, 8000 Tamiami Trail, Venice.
• March 5, 4-7 p.m., Suncoast Technical College Conference Center, 4748 Beneva Road, Sarasota.
Additional public meetings with Sarasota County staff are planned for:
• March 12, 4-7 p.m., South Venice Civic Association Center, 720 Alligator Drive, Venice.
• March 19, 4-7 p.m., Suncoast Technical College Conference Center, 4748 Beneva Road, Sarasota.
All county property and business owners are invited to attend, as are Realtors, mortgage lenders, surveyors and insurance agents.
No formal presentations will be given. Attendees don’t need to make an appointment but should remember to bring their elevation certificates, if possible.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net, keywords “flood maps.”
Pipe work underway in East Gate
VENICE — BLD Services is performing utility pipe rehabilitation in some areas of the East Gate neighborhood, including properties on Pineland Avenue and Groveland Avenue.
The project continues through April 2020. The contractor will distribute door hangers to affected residents 48 hours prior to work on each street.
Motorists should expect temporary lane closures with detours and access to local traffic only.
For more information about the project, call the City Utilities Department at 941-486-2788.
Pinebrook Park maintenance takes place
VENICE — The city Public Works Department will be performing repairs on the trail and pedestrian boardwalks along the northern end of Pinebrook Park, adjacent to Curry Creek, for about two weeks.
There will be trail closures in this area while the work takes place. All other nature trails within the park will remain open and accessible to the public.
This work is expected to be completed prior to the Friends of Pinebrook Park “Walk in the Park” and bench dedication event the morning of March 18.
Transportation survey online, thoughts sought
SARASOTA — The Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization is updating the Long-Range Transportation Plan and finalizing the community vision.
The MPO would like citizens to provide feedback by taking five-seven minutes to complete an online survey at: MyMOP.org/transformtomorrow.
The survey is open now through March 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.