City boards
have vacanciesVENICE — Three city boards have an opening for a new member:
• Citizen Tax Oversight Committee — meets to conduct an annual review of the expenditures made by the city from 1-cent sales surtax proceeds to ensure that expenditures have been made in accordance with infrastructure project lists.
The board also meets as needed to review any changes made to the infrastructure projects or to the allocation of sales tax proceeds to ensure that all procedural requirements have been followed.
Members must be residents of the city.
• Construction Board of Adjustments & Appeals — hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official; considers variances of the technical codes; conducts hearings regarding certificates of competency, licenses and discipline, and such other matters authorized in the city code or state law.
• Public Art Advisory Board (student vacancy) — meets quarterly the second Wednesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. Members shall have appropriate backgrounds in public art, architecture, cultural policy or related fields and should demonstrate an interest and knowledge in public art issues. The student member is from a Venice area high school student body recommended by the principal or designee.
More information is at VeniceGov.com under the “Government” header. Click on “City Clerk,” then on “Advisory Boards.”
Or contact Administrative Coordinator Mercedes Barcia in the city clerk’s office at mbarcia@venicegov.com or 941-882-7392.
City hosts blood driveVENICE — OneBlood holds a blood drive Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
Donors are asked to wear a mask and will be socially distanced aboard the bus.
It must be 56 days since your last whole blood donation.
Each donor will receive a free OneBlood tie-dye T-shirt and $10 eGift Card, along with a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening and a snack.
Give blood two times between January and April and get a $25 Carrabba’s eGift card.
All donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test.
Appointments are strongly encouraged.
To make an appointment to donate on April 7, visit: TinyuURL.com/5hcdx5x8.
To make an appointment to donate on April 8, visit: TinyURL.com/k8bskjsm.
Or visit OneBlood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code 9354.
MPO plan ready for review
SARASOTA — Federal regulations require the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization Draft 2021 Public Participation Plan be released for public comment prior to the vote of the MPO board, scheduled for May 24.
The plan is available for review and download at MyMPO.org/m/mandates/ppp.
Blue Star Memorial set
NORTH PORT — The Allamanda Garden Club will be have a ceremony to rededicate the Blue Star Memorial Marker at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, at the corner of Pan American and Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41).
The public is invited to attend this event that honors all past and present veterans.
The ceremony will have a military color guard, singers and dignitaries from the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs as well as North Port commissioners.
‘Owls of the Eastern Ice’
SARASOTA — Sarasota Audubon Society and North Port Friends of Wildlife will sponsor a virtual presentation “Blakiston’s Fish Owl: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl by Jonathan Slaght.”
Jonathan Slaght, a wildlife biologist and author is the Russia & Northeast Asia coordinator for the Wildlife Conservation Society.
He will discuss his book “Owls of the Eastern Ice.”
Register at https://scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/blakistons-fish-owl-quest-find-and-save-worlds-largest-owl-live.
For more information, call 941-876-3720 or visit www.northportfriendsofwildlife.org.
Tree Fair grows again
The annual Tree Fair sponsored by People for Trees will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
Hundreds of 3-gallon native trees (4-8-feet tall) will be $15 each, including sweetgum, elm, bald cypress, slash pine, longleaf pine, southern red cedar, dahoon holly, pignut hickory, red maple, sycamore and sugarberry.
“Tree Talks” will start at 10 a.m. Find planting and tree climbing demonstrations. Florida master gardeners will be in the tree nursery area to answer all questions about the native trees for sale and have information about Florida-friendly gardening.
There will be music and food trucks. People for Trees is a nonprofit native tree advocacy group in North Port since 1997. For more information, visit peoplefortrees.com for more information or call 941-468-2486.
‘Connections’ exhibit
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Art Center, a division of Ringling College of Art and Design, presents “Left Coast Connections,” a group exhibition curated by George Zebot, on exhibit through May 28.
This exhibition features the work of 31 artists with connections to the visionary artist and teacher, Dick Oden, who taught at California State University Long Beach.
Showings are by appointment only. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
Coping with COVID WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs.
A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis.
The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues.
For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
