No mask, no vote? Man objects
PORT CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte County man was not allowed to cast his ballot Monday because he wasn’t wearing a mask.
A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to voting location at the Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte in response to a disturbance.
Brandon Shifflett, 28, said he waited in line for over an hour to vote, but when he got to the voting booth, the poll worker would not allow him to vote.
“I believe it was an infringement upon my right to vote,” Shifflett said. “Especially enforcing something that has no mandate. There is no law that states I have to wear a mask in public or in a building.”
Poll workers offered a mask to Shifflett, which he refused. Poll workers offered Shifflett an option to vote in a separate area outside, and a worker would bring the ballot back inside to be tabulated.
He left the polling place without casting his ballot.
According to the police report, Shifflett is able to return to the polling place with a mask, and he will be allowed to vote.
“For in-person voting, a voter can vote with a mask or shield,” Stamoulis said. “A voter can also vote without a shield in a separate area with a privacy booth.”
North Port mayor seeks lawsuit dismissalWELLEN PARK — Residents of Wellen Park who have launched a lawsuit against North Port Mayor Deborah McDowell will see her in court, at least once.
McDowell has previously admitted to listening in on a meeting of West Villagers for Responsible Government.
Members of that group said it was “private, invitation-only” and “password-protected.” She did not speak up with everyone was asked to identify themselves, leading to the civil suit against her.
The group is working to de-annex from North Port.
McDowell is seeking the dismissal of a civil lawsuit, claiming she has sovereign immunity.
West Villagers for Responsible Government attorney Luke Lirot slammed that notion.
“McDowell certainly did not possess any authority whatsoever, to break the law by hacking into a private meeting among citizens by using an ill-gotten password that she knew she was not meant to have, and concealing her presence… so that she could continue to eavesdrop,” Lirot said in a news release.
A hearing to dismissal the case against McDowell is Nov. 4, 2020 in Circuit Court.
Faith keeps church going after 125 yearsPUNTA GORDA — A small church with a big history — the First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda celebrated its 125th anniversary recently at its sanctuary on the corner of Airport and Taylor roads.
“Through its 125-year history, (we’ve) battled all sorts of stuff,” said the Rev. Barksdale Pullen III during the anniversary service. “There’s been location changes, natural disasters, denominational shifts ... but through it all, the congregation has remained true to the word of God.
“(And now it’s) a new decade,” Pullen continued, “a new pastor, COVID-19, California wildfires, so many hurricanes that now we’re in the Greek alphabet, unrest in our cities, national, state and local elections ... it’s been quite a year but our church is still here.”
Pullen took over as pastor in January from the Rev. Stephen Mock, who served as the church’s pastor for almost 17 years before retiring in December 2019.
The First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda was started Oct. 13, 1895 as the Presbytery of South Florida of the Presbyterian Church in the United States of America.
“The celebrating that God has done and is doing here in 125 years,” Mock said, “It started out with six Presbyterian elders from up north that decided to start a congregation down here that was a mission church up until the mid-1950s. It was very small but it still hung on and carried on.”
