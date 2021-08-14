Wellen Park loses water again
WELLEN PARK — For the second time in as many weeks, residents in Wellen Park dealt with low or no water pressure.
The situation took place about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the community.
It took about three hours for crews to fix the issue — which was described as a “techincal issue” and not a pipeline break.
City work crews were at the site that had first affected the Gran Paradiso neighborhood, then the entire district west of the Myakka River.
Sun Flea Market to close Aug. 29PORT CHARLOTTE — The Sun Flea Market, a presence in Port Charlotte for some 26 years, will close on Aug. 29.
The announcement was made on Sun Flea Market’s social media page.
Phone calls to its office were not returned.
The weekend flea market has been open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In its heyday, it was home to some two-dozen vendors, but the number has dwindled in recent years.
Radio volunteer needed
NORTH PORT — “Writers on the Air,” an open-mic show on WKDW 97.5 FM radio, is looking for volunteer techs to help with the show.
The show airs from 2-4 p.m. Sundays from the station at 12735 U.S. 41 South between Wellen Park and North Port.
Show organizers will train, no experience is necessary. More than three techs are needed so the slot may be shared. Call Linda Schell at 941-223-1262.
Area resident wins $15 millionPORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man claimed the top prize of $15 million from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced.
Adam Charlton, 48, opted to receive his winnings as a lump sum, one-time payment of $13.2 million.
He purchased the ticket in Punta Gorda.
The Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme, launched in February, features four top prizes of $15 million — the largest prize offered by the lottery.
The Florida Lottery ticket sales generated $1 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2019-20.
Halloween Tea Party
NORTH PORT — The annual “Not-So-Scary” Halloween Tea Party from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd.
Kids 7 and under accompanied by an adult can wear a costume an enjoy treats, photo stations, a mini-monster bash and more.
It’s $10 a pair (child and adult) and $3 for each additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/2k6PQ4T.
Tour de North Port
NORTH PORT — The 11th annual Tour de North Port is set for Oct. 24 starting from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. Group starts begin at 8 a.m.
It’s an organized on-road scenic bicycle ride covering 15, 35, or 65 miles of the most beautiful, natural settings seen in all of southwest Florida. It is not a race. Registration ($50 online by Oct. 22, $55 day of) includes breakfast, a catered lunch, desserts, rest stops, T-shirt and goodie bag.
For more information, visit www.peoplefortrees.com.
