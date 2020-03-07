Water outages Monday, Tuesday
There will be a scheduled water outage in the city on Monday, March 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This outage is due to a potable water valve replacement.
The affected area will be 212, 216, 220, 224 and 228 Cassano Drive.
There will also be a scheduled potable water outage on Tuesday, March 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to a water main repair.
The affected areas will be:
• 299, 301 and 315 U.S. 41 Bypass
• 505, 608, 610 and 612 Country Club Way
• 809 to 833 Groveland Ave. (even and odd numbers)
• 717 to 833 Gulf Coast Blvd. (even and odd numbers)
• 517, 519, 521, 601, 605, 615 and 621 Live Oak St.
• 801 to 840 Myrtle Ave. (even and odd numbers)
• 801 to 840 Pineland Ave. (even and odd numbers)
Those in the affected areas will be required to boil water vigorously for at least 3 minutes or use bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes. This precautionary period will extend for 72 hours, or until the boil water advisory is rescinded.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
Pinebrook paving on Monday
The contractor for the city's road bond projects has rescheduled the resurfacing of Pinebrook Way for Monday, March 9. Residents should move their vehicles from the roadway by Sunday evening and plan for short delays while the asphalt cures.
Concrete work continues in the Pinebrook Way/Sleepy Hollow area. Over the next few weeks, the contractor will be completing finish work and final activities.
For additional information, contact Jennifer Dorning, project public information officer, at 239-338-7723 or Jennifer.Dorning@atkinsglobal.com.
Bird Bay valve work
David Kuxhausen Construction will be replacing a valve in the city’s reclaimed water distribution system near 603 Bird Bay Drive West on Wednesday, March 18, between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
One lane of Bird Bay Drive West will be closed while workers are completing the valve replacement work.
Reclaimed water service to Hawks Run Golf Course and residents on Bird Bay Circle will be temporarily interrupted during this time. Potable water service should not be affected.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-486-2788.
Potholing on Tarpon Center
OMNI Communications LLC will begin vacuum excavations (potholing) work on Wednesday, March 18, and expects to be complete by Wednesday, March 25, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weekdays only.
The work is in various locations along Tarpon Center Drive, Inlet Circle and Gibbs Road within the road right of way.
The roadway will remain open during this work, with intermittent closures and obstructed views. The contractor will have staff flagging the areas.
