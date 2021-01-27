Block Party nixed by COVID
PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Block Party has been canceled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus concerns.
The outlook for a 2022 Block Party is still being determined.
“I know that this year has definitely been canceled and we won’t know about next year until around June or July,” said Brenda Ryan, Block Party board president. “At this point, I don’t know that next year’s event has been (officially) canceled.”
The one-day street festival, which dates back to 1987, was organized to commemorate the centennial of the city.
Attendance eventually grew to 30,000 to 40,000 people.
The festival, usually held in the spring, has also become a major contributor to local businesses and nonprofit groups. More than 80 nonprofits benefit from the party each year.
“With everybody going through the (coronavirus) pandemic, it’s hard to ask for money when businesses are struggling to stay afloat,” Ryan said.
She doesn’t see the event coming back “until this pandemic is more in control and guidelines start softening.”
Splitt’n Clays event set for Feb. 12VENICE — The Venice Board of Realtors has set up its seventh Splitt’n Clays for Charity event Friday, Feb. 12.
Registration is underway with a sponsorship deadline of Friday.
The event takes place at Knights Trail, 3445 Rustic Road, Nokomis with registration and a barbecue lunch at 11:30 a.m. and shooting beginning at 1 p.m., according to organizers.
The cost is $100 for individual shooters which includes 50 clays, shells, a cart, gun and lunch.
Proceeds from the event will benefit The Twig of Venice.
Linen drive underway for TidewellSARASOTA — Leadership Sarasota and Junior League Sustainers is teaming up with Tidewell Foundation, Inc. for a linen drive for Tidewell Hospice patients through Feb. 14.
“We are so grateful to partner with Leadership Sarasota and the Junior League Sustainers on this important initiative,” Tidewell Foundation President Debbie Mason said in a news release. “Many Tidewell Hospice patients — from younger ones facing financial hardship to older ones exhausting what’s left of their money — don’t have the means or ability to purchase much-needed towels and sheets. It can be especially challenging for the latter group, with more than 22% of seniors in our region living alone and at least 13% living below the poverty line. We appreciate our generous community for their support of patients in need.”
Donated linens will be distributed to those in need through Tidewell teams.
Tidewell Hospice provides care for about 10,000 patients throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties every year.
The community can donate new linens by purchasing them at bit.ly/TidewellLinen2021, the news release noted.
Or they can be dropped off at:
• Treasures Thrift Shop: 523 Venice Bypass No. 41, Venice
• Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce: 1945 Fruitville Road, Sarasota
• Kays-Ponger & Uselton: 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda
• The Grove: 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch
• Robert Toale & Sons: Manasota Memorial Park: 1221 53rd Ave. East, Bradenton.
